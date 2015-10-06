Watch Jessica Alba and Daughter Haven Make a 'Masterpiece' in the Kitchen

If Jessica Alba is an “amateur chef” then her daughter Haven is an amateur sous chef.



The actress and founder of The Honest Company posted two adorable videos of her 4-year-old giving a helping hand in the kitchen as she was preparing dinner on Sunday.

First up on the menu was nutritionist and blogger Kelly LeVeque’s warm chia flax pudding recipe.

“Chia protein pudding courtesy of @bewellbykelly -thx Havie for helping me put it together,” Alba captioned the video.

Haven takes us through the ingredients—coconut milk, banana and vanilla protein (click here for the full recipe)—then proudly displays the end result deeming it “my masterpiece.”

And for the main course, the avid-cook shared snippets of her healthy dinner that includes meatballs, gluten free fettuccini, roasted broccoli and cauliflower and a fresh veggie salad in between shots of Haven giving a kiss to the camera.