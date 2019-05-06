Image zoom Ben Trivett

The Modern Family actor and one half of the food blog Julie & Jesse—who will also host the 2019 James Beard Awards at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on May 6—shares his spin on the classic roast chicken recipe.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Roast Chicken with Lemon-Pepper Rub

1 (4- to 5-lb.) whole chicken, giblets removed

1½ tsp. black pepper

2 Tbsp. lemon zest, plus lemon wedges (from 2 lemons)

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. crushed dried oregano

1 Tbsp. kosher salt, divided

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

2 fennel bulbs, trimmed and quartered

1 medium-size yellow onion, quartered

1 cup chicken broth, plus more if needed during roasting

1. Preheat oven to 300º. Let chicken stand at room temperature 30 to 40 minutes prior to roasting.

2. Stir together pepper and lemon zest in a small bowl. Spread lemon-pepper mixture in an even layer onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake until lemon zest is dry but not burnt, about 10 minutes. Transfer lemon-pepper to small bowl, and stir in garlic powder, oregano and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Stir in butter to form a paste.

3. Adjust oven temperature up to 400º. Place chicken in the middle of a small roasting pan or rimmed baking sheet. Place 4 to 5 lemon wedges inside chicken cavity, and sprinkle chicken all over with the remaining 2 teaspoons kosher salt. Rub chicken all over with butter mixture. Truss chicken legs with kitchen string, and tuck wing tips under body.

4. Scatter fennel and onion around chicken; pour chicken broth over vegetables. Bake until juices run clear and a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 165º, about 1 hour, 20 minutes. Tent chicken with a piece of aluminum foil if skin begins to burn. Add more chicken stock if the veggies get too dry or bottom of the roasting pan gets dark.

5. Let chicken rest 10 to 15 minutes before carving. Spoon cooking juices on top of carved chicken; serve with roasted fennel and onion.

Serves: 4 to 6

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 50 minutes