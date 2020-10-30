Jesse Tyler Ferguson Has a Cookbook Coming—Get a First Look at the Cover!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is officially coming out with a cookbook!

The actor, 45, has spent the past few years writing Food Between Friends alongside food writer and recipe developer Julie Tanous. The pair have shared tidbits of their cooking journey over the last few years on their joint Instagram account @foodbetweenfriends.

"We have been 'cooking spouses' for years and now we are so excited to be first time cookbook authors too!" Ferguson and Tanous said in a statement. "This book is full of delicious recipes we love but it’s also a fun and entertaining look into our friendship and family life."

The book will feature a variety of recipes from family-friendly weeknight dinners to decadent desserts. The duo has been giving fans a sneak peek of the recipes on their Instagram.

"Our friendship and chemistry in the kitchen was what started us on this journey, but as the months of hard work went on, we discovered that we’re also great writing partners," Tanous said. "We’ve learned so much from each other in the process—constantly pushing each other to step out of our comfort zones."

Ferguson, who recently welcomed his first child, Beckett, with husband, Jesse Mikita, in July, says this book is like his second child. "My friends who are published authors have told me that writing a book is like giving birth to a child," he told PEOPLE. "Well, now I know: childbirth IS hard but worth it! Like every parent, I am so excited to share this 'baby' with the world."

Since the birth of his son, the Emmy-nominated actor had to remain in self-isolation while adapting to parenthood, but just last week he reunited with former Modern Family cast members, who recently got to meet Beckett. Ferguson shared photos from the sweet reunion he enjoyed with Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen.