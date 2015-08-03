Image zoom

Courtesy Jessa Seewald

This mom-to-be is indulging in some salty-sweet dessert!



Jessa (Duggar) Seewald took to Instagram on Monday to share one of her favorite recipes: a “super easy pretzel cheesecake.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This certainly isn’t a healthy dessert,” she captioned in the post, “but I love it so much that I have to make it at least once a year or so! So yummy and easy to throw together!”

RELATED: Make Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s ‘Awesome’ Glazed Pumpkin Scone Recipe

In the collage of pictures, she shared photos of the different layers of the cake, as well as one photo of her wearing a frilly “Mrs. Seewald” apron and smiling while resting her hands in a heart shape over her growing bump.

The post comes a little over two weeks after TLC officially officially cancelled the family’s reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, following Seewald’s brother Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal, which broke in May.

RELATED: Make Jill Dillard’s Dal Bhat Recipe from 19 Kids and Counting

Seewald, 22, and husband Ben, 20, are expecting their first child Nov. 1 — which also happens to be the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

Want to try the pretzel cheesecake at home? Follow her easy instructions:Berry & Pretzel Cheesecake2 cups broken pretzels1 stick butter, melted1 cup plus 2 tbsp. sugar16 oz. cream cheese, softened8 oz. sour cream2 containers strawberries or blueberries1 jar strawberry preserves1. Preheat oven to 350°F. In casserole dish, toss pretzels with butter and sprinkle with 2 tbsp. sugar. Bake for 2-5 minutes (be careful not to let it burn!)2. In a bowl, add cream cheese, sour cream, and remaining 1 cup sugar and stir well to combine. Spread in an even layer over the pretzels.3. In another bowl, combine berries and jam. Spread in an even layer over the cream cheese mixture and enjoy!