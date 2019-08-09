Recipes Are Here! The Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Is Releasing a 'Keto Guido' Cookbook

The Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino is going from reality show star to author with the upcoming release of The Keto Guido Cookbook, which is set to hit stores September 24.

Guadagnino credits his slimmer and toned new look to the low-cab, high-fat Keto Diet and hopes to share his secrets to getting in shape, as well as a collection of ketogenic recipes in his cookbook.

The celebrity tweeted the announcement of his release Thursday, featuring the cover of the new book.

“Boom! It’s finally here! Introducing The Keto Guido Cookbook now available for preorder! The keto diet has transformed my life and I’m confident it can do the same for you. Check out 100 of my favorite recipes and a 7-day meal plan,” he wrote.

Boom! It's finally here! Introducing The Keto Guido Cookbook now available for preorder!The keto diet has transformed my life and I'm confident it can do the same for you. Check out 100 of my favorite recipes and a 7-day meal plan: https://t.co/BB5PC0bppn #ketoguidocookbook pic.twitter.com/4N7uYAMFC9 — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) August 8, 2019

Guadagnino began referring to himself as the “Keto Guido” on the MTV show and his social media accounts, and eventually started to share his recipes online. After his fans asked him to compile his recipes, The Keto Guide Cookbook came to fruition, according to the description of the book.

This is the author’s first cookbook, however he previously wrote a memoir, Control the Crazy: My Plan to Stop Stressing, Avoid Drama and Maintain Inner Cool, in 2012.

Along with recipes like Italian sausage breakfast casserole and zucchini roll manicotti, the author will share his personal stories. A scientific breakdown from ketogenic diet expert and wellness coach Karissa Long will also be included.

RELATED: New Celebrity Cookbooks That Deserve a Spot on Your Shelf

Guadagnino returned to MTV in 2018 for the Jersey Shore reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which is currently airing in its second season.

Recently, he starred along additional Jersey Shore alum DJ Pauly D on MTV’s new dating series A Double Shot of Love.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 p.m. EST.