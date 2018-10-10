Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s wedding is quickly approaching and his wedding registry is filled with all of the kitchenware you’ve ever wanted.

The Jersey Shore star, 36, who is marrying his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce next month, registered at Crate & Barrel and their wish list is public for all to browse.

Included on the long list is flatware, napkins, barware, bakeware, and, of course, a hamper and ironing board for the man who helped coin the phrase “gym, tan, laundry.”

The couple are also asking for some fun kitchen tools, including an ice cream maker, pasta press attachment, air fryer toaster oven and silicone egg poacher.

Several items have already been fulfilled including dish towels, an Instant Pot and an espresso machine.

Last week, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release in his tax evasion case. He will begin his sentence after the wedding.

The reality star posted several photos taken outside of the Newark courthouse on Instagram and expressed his gratitude to be moving forward with the support of his friends and his fiancée.

“We are very happy to put this behind us,” Sorrentin wrote alongside shots of him with his Jersey Shore castmates and college sweetheart. “Thank you So much for all the Love & Support 🙏🏻”