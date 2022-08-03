Jeremy Allen White Reveals How His Wife Feels About the Thirst for His Character on 'The Bear'

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and actress Addison Timlin have been married since 2019

By
Ana Calderone
Ana Calderone
Ana Calderone

Ana Calderone is the Digital Food Editor for PEOPLE. In her nine years at the brand, she's appeared as a judge on Beat Bobby Flay, traveled on the road with the late Anthony Bourdain, and hosted cooking segments for the Food Network Kitchen app. When she's not leading PEOPLE's coverage of celebrity chefs and food news, she's often baking up cake content on TikTok @ana_calderone.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2022 01:26 PM
Jeremy Allen White
Photo: Jeremy Allen White Instagram

Jeremy Allen White and his actress wife Addison Timlin rarely use social media, and White says that's "a good thing."

The actor, who is best known as bad boy-turned-head of household Lip on Shameless, has the whole world lusting after him in his latest role on FX's The Bear (streaming on Hulu).

"It's been pretty wild the way it's connected with so many people," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on stands Friday.

White, 31, plays Carmy, a classically trained chef struggling to take over his dead brother's sandwich shop. There are articles, memes, and even a New Yorker cartoon dedicated to his character's appeal. ("So ... what was all that 'Yes, Chef' stuff about?" reads the cartoon picturing a couple in bed.)

Jeremy Allen White
Matt Dinerstein/FX

So what does his wife think of his new status as a heartthrob? "I don't know," laughs White. "I think we're both pretty good at not paying too much attention. I'm not on Twitter. I have an Instagram, but I mostly use it for work. I have a pretty healthy distance from it all. And my wife does as well. So I think that's a good thing."

It took a lot to get Carmy just right. "I had two months before we shot the pilot, and I was working really hard," he says. "I had a station set up in my hotel room, and every night I was trying to do 30 minutes to an hour of knife work before I'd go to bed." He also spent time working at Michelin-starred restaurants.

Jeremy Allen White
Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Splash News Online

Once he had the skills, he was sure to practice them on his family, including daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 1.

"Prior to the show, I really was useless in a kitchen. We went to shoot the series in January, February — so all December I was really cooking," he says. "I did Christmas Eve dinner, I did Christmas Day dinner for me and my family — all big meals. I love a Sunday roast. I love something really hearty, almost wintry comfort food. I'll do short ribs, roasted vegetables, some kind of potato. That's what I like to make and what I like to eat."

But since the success of the show, and the work that comes with that, "I've been so lazy," adds White. "I cook breakfast every morning for my daughters, nothing terribly fancy, but once we put them in bed, we're on Postmates or DoorDash."

For more on White and The Bear, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Related Articles
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jeremy Allen White's Wife? All About Addison Timlin
jeremy white, the bear
9 Sizzling Snaps of 'The Bear' 's Chef Carmy, Played by Jeremy Allen White
miley-cyrus-dolly-parton
A Guide to All of Hollywood's Celebrity Godparents
Casey Wilson and ina garten
Casey Wilson Says Ina Garten's Recipes Give Her 'Too Much Confidence' in the Kitchen: 'I'm Obsessed'
Duff Goldman
Duff Goldman Gushes Over Wife Johnna and Their Life 'Out in the Woods': 'We Are Insanely in Love'
Naked photos taken by significant others, Gabrielle Union
The Most Naked Photos Stars Have Shared of Their Significant Others
Ina Garten coconut cupcakes
Ina Garten Gives Her Iconic Coconut Cupcakes an Easter Spin — Plus More Easy Recipes and Tips
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers on their honeymoon
Jordan Rodgers Finally Tries Escargot in Paris as a Honeymoon Request from Wife JoJo Fletcher
sag award meal
Here's What the Stars Ate at the 2022 SAG Awards, Thanks to Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone
Addison Timlin pregnancy
Shameless' Jeremy Allen White, Wife Addison Timlin Welcome Daughter Dolores Wild
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Abergavenny Market
Prince William Just Revealed His Favorite Cheese (It's Rare!) — Plus Other Royal Favorite Foods
CHEF'S SPECIAL - Chili peppers / Gordon Ramsay
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Best Cooking Tips Ever
giada de laurentiis
Something's Cooking! See the Most Adorable Photos of Celebrity Chefs and Their Kids in the Kitchen
Addison Timlin pregnancy
'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Expecting Second Child: 'Growing Family'
Image
10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Recaps Her Sober Thanksgiving: 'First Time' I Could 'Enjoy Everyone Enjoying Dinner'