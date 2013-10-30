Image zoom

Throw Andy Cohen, candid celebrity couple Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg, and one energetic French bulldog into a tiny studio and you can imagine the NSFW-results.

Now add alcohol.

That was the scene inside the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse on Tuesday night when McCarthy and Wahlberg, who first met on the Bravo show in 2012, chatted with Cohen about their romantic life (“I’m really in love with him!” revealed The View co-host), the World Series (St. Louis-native Cohen and Boston-born Wahlberg wagered a steamy night with McCarthy), and the demise of the Jonas Brothers (“I think it’s good that they’re taking a break,” said Wahlberg.).

Something tells us this group didn’t need any drinks to loosen them up, although it surely didn’t hurt. So, what did they order from the in-studio bar?

While Cohen sipped on his signature Fresquila cocktail, a mix of tequila and Fresca with a squeeze of lime, Wahlberg went classic with a simple vodka soda. And, just like her last appearance on the show, McCarthy requested her drink of choice: a sweet-tart Lemon Drop martini with a sugared rim.

As for Wahlberg’s dog Lumpy, who adorably rolled and jumped around the set throughout the broadcast, he was quite happy with his bowl of New York City water.

Jenny McCarthy’s Lemon Drop Martini

Makes 1

Juice of 3 lemons, plus a lemon wheel for garnish

2 tbsp. sugar (use 1 tbsp. for a more tart cocktail)

2 shots (1.5 oz.) vodka

1 sugar-rimmed martini glass

Mix lemon juice, sugar and vodka in a martini shaker filled with ice. Shake well and pour into sugar-rimmed martini glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.