Jennifer Love Hewitt Recounts Getting Drunk — and Eating Gummy Bears — with Betty White

Even though she’s in her 90s, Betty White still loves a night on the town.

And that’s exactly what Jennifer Love Hewitt gave her when they were filming a project together, according to a story the 39-year-old actress told on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday.

Hewitt set the scene by listing some of White’s favorite things — “She loves pizza and vodka. Right? She’s all of us” — and describing her nerves because she was out with such an icon.

“One night we were filming, and we went out and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going on a date with Betty White.’ It’s the most nervous date I’ve ever been on in my life,” Hewitt said.

“We’re chatting and having the best time. I don’t drink a lot, so maybe three-and-a-half vodkas in I’m like, ‘Woo, I’m feeling this dinner with Betty White, okay,’ ” she joked. “So, we go to leave and it’s great and then all of the sudden I see that Betty is sort of going this way and then I find myself also going.”

The former Client List star then mimed that the vodka from dinner had The Lost Valentine costars both titling slightly.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I am like the bodyguard of a national treasure. You have got to snap it together and don’t kill Betty White on your date!’ ” she continued. “So we get her from the bushes. She didn’t really go in the bushes, but she was on her way.”

Once the duo made it back to the hotel, White, 96, asked Hewitt if she wanted to come up to her room.

“I’m like ‘Oh, Betty, yes!’ Okay, we’re going to the next level!” the actress answered, adding, “Her nightcap is gummy bears. I mean, shut the front door and lock it. She’s perfect.”

Corden quipped back, “I’m so jealous. It’s all I want in life.”

In addition to befriending White, Hewitt’s had a few other projects on her plate recently. In May, it was announced that she joined the cast of crime drama 9-1-1 as a series regular for season 2, which premieres Sept. 23 on Fox. She admitted it’s been difficult to adjust to being back at work on a regular basis after welcoming her son Atticus James, 3, and daughter Autumn James, 4½. The star has been married to fellow actor Brian Hallisay since 2013.

“It’s been a little bit of a hard adjustment — much harder on me than my kids,” Hewitt told reporters at Fox’s Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party in August. “My kids are like, ‘Great, we’ll get craft service.’ It’s been harder on me but it’s really great.”

The star also revealed that she “needed to be a person for a while” when discussing her decision to take a break from acting after “almost 29 years” in the industry.

“I needed to have new things to bring back to my craft. I feel like I’ve done that now. It was really important for me to have children and be there,” she shared. “They’re these full-functioning, beautiful people now, and it’s great.”