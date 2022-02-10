Jennifer Lopez Raves About Her 'Famous' Chocolate Chip Cookies: 'I Call It J-Dough'

Jennifer Lopez told The View co-hosts that she enjoys cookies "fresh out the oven" made with "a little bit of salt" and a "special kind of chocolate"

Jennifer Lopez is digging into her go-to dessert.

The actress and singer, 52, opened up about her love for cookies while appearing on The View Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lopez, who stopped by the daytime talk show to promote her new rom-com, Marry Me, chatted about fitness and a favorite treat with the co-hosts, revealing that she has a special recipe for her favorite chocolate chip cookies.

"I have a famous chocolate chip cookie that I eat, this cookie dough that I love," she explained. "I call it 'J-dough.' "

When pressed by host Joy Behar, who asked Lopez how many cookies she'll eat, the "Let's Get Loud" singer replied, "I don't eat one cookie — it's quite a cookie!"

Jennifer Lopez on New Rom-Com "Marry Me" and 2nd Chances at Love | The View Credit: ABC

For Lopez, the sweet treats "have to be fresh out the oven, and they have to have a little bit of salt, the special kind of chocolate," she said, adding, "It's amazing."

Host Ana Navarro sparked the cookie conversation while discussing pandemic weight gain.

"We're two years into the pandemic. Some of us have gained weight. Some of us have not," Navarro began. "I look at these pictures of you … I want to know, do you ever eat un pastelito de guayaba [guava and cheese pastries]? I mean, what does a person have to do to get this body?"

As recent photos of the actress in ab-baring crop tops and tight-fitting looks appeared onscreen, Lopez replied, "I'm going to attribute this to happiness or something, right now. Because even I am a bit puzzled about it, because I do eat."

Jennifer Lopez Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

She insisted, "I eat everything, but I do — because I was doing a movie called The Mother … I was training. So I got a little leaned out. I was doing the lifting, and I was doing no carbs with every meal, but then I'd have a cookie at night. Or two."

When host Sara Haines asked Lopez if cookies are her "weakness," Lopez immediately responded, "yes."

While she won't deny herself a cookie every now and then, the star said she's all about sticking to a routine. "I have one or two [cookies], but the truth is, I feel like it's about consistency. I think everything in life is consistency," Lopez said.

"If you want to achieve any sort of goal, and if you can, when you are consistent, it allows for moments like two cookies at night if you want, and you really need it," she shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although Lopez isn't shy about her sweet tooth, she's stayed mum about her specific chocolate chip cookie recipe for years. In a cover story for InStyle's May 2021 issue — in which multiple friends of Lopez's mentioned her love for cookies — the singer playfully declined to share more details.