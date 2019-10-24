Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Donate a Year's Worth of Food to Elementary School

Thanks to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, students at one Tennessee elementary school don’t have to worry about their next meal — they just received a year’s worth of food.

After the couple saw a teacher’s viral post about how one of her students often goes hungry, they quickly pitched in and donated to Jacksboro Elementary School’s food pantry by contributing meals from their new company, Tiller & Hatch.

Brooke Goins, a teacher at Jacksboro Elementary, first shared her student’s story in an Oct. 2 Facebook post. She explained that she was brought to tears after hearing he was out of food at home and needed some from school.

“Today I cried at work. Not because I hate my job, or that it is just too hard (it really is). Today I cried for a child, a child who so innocently talked about food, and the lack of it. He asked when the lady that puts food in his backpack was coming,” she wrote. “He told me he was out of it at home and needed more … No kid should ever be hungry, ever.”

Goins and her fellow teachers immediately teamed up to buy food for her student. After an outpouring of support, the school created a food pantry to help others in a similar situation.

When Lopez heard about the teachers’ efforts, she knew she had to help, she posted to Instagram Wednesday.

“We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn’t have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex’s as well!” she shared. “No child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry.”

In the video she posted, Lopez and Rodriguez are seen on FaceTime with students at Jacksboro Elementary School and talking with Goins about why they were inspired to send the meals. “My mom was a teacher and it was such a moving story to us that we wanted to help,” Lopez tells her.

Tiller & Hatch sells affordable frozen meals like Santa Fe style pasta and chicken tortilla stew designed to be made in an electric pressure cooker. It’s available online and at Walmart. In her post, Lopez wrote that being involved with the company was important to her and Rodriguez because it allows them to “[show] our community, this is what life can be.”

“Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food,” she shared. “This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do.”