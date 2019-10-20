Outdoor Roasts and a Burger Truck: All the Food at Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding Reception

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s wedding had far more to offer than just chicken or fish!

The Oscar-winning actress, 29, and the art dealer, 34, said “I do” on Saturday, and the guests, which included Adele, Amy Schumer and Kris Jenner, had plenty of tasty options to choose from during the reception.

The couple’s wedding reception food was prepared outside the luxurious Belcourt of Newport — a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island — on a section of the estate’s large gravel driveway.

Set out on large rectangular tables were rows of squash and carrots, and there were also tons of smoked fish and beef being cooked on open fire spits.

Around 11 p.m. a food truck for Boston’s Baddest Burger and Sandwich Company parked right in front of the mansion.

However, there was one food item that didn’t appear to be on the menu: Lawrence’s own favorite creation, the chili pizza sandwich.

The Hunger Games star opened up about the tasty culinary invention back in 2016. “It’s called a chili pizza sandwich,” she said in a video for Glamour, as she explained how to actually put it together. “You have a piece of pizza, you put chili in it with noodles, like southern chili with noodles, and then another piece of pizza, and then you eat it like a sandwich.”

After tying the knot, Lawrence and Maroney held a wedding reception for their 150 guests, which also included Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen.

A source told PEOPLE that Lawrence, 29, wore a Dior dress for her happy day.

The day before her wedding, Lawrence and Maroney hosted a clambake for their guests during the rehearsal dinner.

In June, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” she added while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”