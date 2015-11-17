Image zoom

Jennifer Lawrence may be one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, but she’s not above a good reality TV binge.

Amidst the drama of Scheana and Shay’s troubled marriage on Monday night’s episode of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, it was revealed that Lawrence is a patron of Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant Pump and she even has a go-to cocktail: The Pump-Tini.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This was Jennifer Lawrence’s favorite cocktail when she came in,” Pump bartender Eric says while giving a cocktail lesson to a defensive Jax, who retorts that the actress is also a regular customer of SUR. Classic inter-Vanderpump-empire bartender rivalry.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Says Life-Sized Cake Statue of Katniss Made Her ‘Dreams as an Actress Come True’

Indeed, Lawrence has made no secret of her love of the show in the past, and even got her Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth hooked on the drama.

For concrete evidence that the actress is also a fan of the cocktail IRL, we turn to this Instagram video where she and her friends can be seen recreating the intro of the show at Pump, with Pump-Tinis in hand. (Side note: We have never had more FOMO for any event in the history of the world).

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump: How to Host a Drama-Free Cocktail Party

Although you cannot go back in time and be a part of this amazing achievement in social media, you can use the official Pump recipe below torecreate the cocktail at home and sip on it while you watch the show and make side comments to your cat as though he is Jennifer Lawrence. Can you believe that Kristen found out about James cheating on her via an Uber receipt? What detective work! Right, Jen? *gulp*

Image zoom

The Pump-Tini

Makes 1

1 cup sugar

3 raspberries

¾ oz. orange liqueur

¾ oz. grapefruit juice

¾ oz. lime juice

2 oz. vodka

1. In a small saucepan, bring sugar and 1 cup water to a boil; simmer until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let simple syrup cool completely.

2. In a cocktail shaker, muddle raspberries and 3/4 oz. of the simple syrup. Add orange liqueur, lime juice, grapefruit juice, vodka, and ice; shake vigorously.

3. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a raspberry.