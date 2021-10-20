The famed designer, 91, has made cakes for Oprah Winfrey, Robert DeNiro and, now, Bill and Melinda Gates' daughter

Legendary Baker Sylvia Weinstock Came Out of Retirement to Create Jennifer Gates' 6-Tier Wedding Cake

Famed cake designer Sylvia Weinstock stepped out of retirement for a very special occasion: to create a gorgeous dessert for Jennifer Gates' wedding.

On Monday, celebrity wedding planner Marcy Blum shared an image of the newlyweds standing beside Weinstock's elegant six-tier, floral-adorned cake, decorated with layers of off-white and light pink roses.

"My dear friend @sylviaweinstock came out of retirement to design the beautiful cake for this beautiful couple 💖," Blum captioned the photo taken during the couple's reception.

"We never count the flowers on a cake ... rather, we add, and add, and add until it pleases the eye. That could be hundreds, or thousands," the baker told InStyle in 2014. "To put it in perspective, one artist can create 100 roses in a typical (40-hour) week. They are all individually hand-crafted."

As the dessert designer to the stars, Weinstock, 91, has created elaborate cakes for everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Robert De Niro. In 2015, she designed a dramatic, floral-studded stunner for Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Palm Beach, Fla. wedding.

In 2016, Weinstock revealed she was stepping away from full-time baking and focusing her attention on licensing and teaching her techniques to bakers around the country. Since then, she has also appeared as a guest judge on popular baking competition shows including Netflix's Nailed It! and Food Network's Chopped Sweets.

Jennifer has been sharing elements of her wedding on social media, including a sweet shot of the two walking down the aisle hand-and-hand on Instagram two days later.

"My universe ♾ 🤍 10.16.21," the Stanford graduate wrote alongside the picture.

On the big day, Jennifer wore a custom-made ivory gown by Vera Wang Haute with long-sleeves and hand appliqué French macrame lace.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Melinda, 57 was "a huge part of the wedding preparations."

The mother of the bride shared a sweet message for her daughter and new son-in-law alongside a photo of the glowing bride and groom.

"What a joy to celebrate the light and love of @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar this past weekend," she wrote on Instagram. "So grateful we were able to find a way to safely gather for this special day. ❤"

Jennifer responded in the comments section with, "best mother of the bride out there. We love you more than words can describe @melindafrenchgates 💗💗."

All friends and family that attended the wedding were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and returned negative tests prior to the larger ceremony.