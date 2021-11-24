Jennifer Gates Mourns Sylvia Weinstock, Who Designed Her Wedding Cake Last Month: 'Forever Grateful'

Jennifer Gates is paying tribute to Sylvia Weinstock.

Weinstock died "peacefully in her home in Tribeca, surrounded by her loving family" on Monday, a representative for the famed wedding cake designer told PEOPLE. She was 91.

Just a month before her death, Weinstock came out of retirement to design a wedding cake for Gates, who is the daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates. Weinstock created a six-tier cake topped with elegant off-white and light pink roses as Gates tied the knot with equestrian Nayel Nassar at the couple's farm in Westchester County, New York, on Oct. 16.

Gates remembered the late baker on Instagram Tuesday and shared an intimate photo of Weinstock, wedding planner Marcy Blum, and chef Jimmy Leclerc sitting around a table at what appeared to be a cozy cake tasting.

"Getting to know this incredible woman, pioneer and baking legend was the biggest blessing," she captioned the picture. "Sylvia, your zest for life, passion, creativity, and generosity will never be forgotten. We will be forever grateful for the gift you gave us in designing our dream wedding cake with @ladureeus. Rest In Peace ❤️."

On Oct. 18, Blum shared an Instagram photo of the lavish cake along with the newlyweds smiling at their reception. "My dear friend @sylviaweinstock came out of retirement to design the beautiful cake for this beautiful couple 💖," she wrote in the caption.

Weinstock — whose skill at making intricate and extravagant confections earned her the title of the "Queen of Cakes" — was a pioneer in the industry, and is credited with modernizing the traditional white-tiered wedding cake thanks to her signature, towering, hand-crafted, sugar-flower work.

"We never count the flowers on a cake ... rather, we add, and add, and add until it pleases the eye. That could be hundreds, or thousands," Weinstock told InStyle in 2014. "To put it in perspective, one artist can create 100 roses in a typical (40-hour) week. They are all individually hand-crafted."

Weinstock, who previously designed cakes for stars like Oprah Winfrey, Sofia Vergara, and Robert De Niro, announced she was leaving full-time baking in 2016 to focus on licensing and teaching fellow bakers.

