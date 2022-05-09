Jennifer Garner and her mother Patricia baked a blueberry buckle on the latest episode of her Pretend Cooking Show

Jennifer Garner's Mom Gives Her a Hard Time as They Bake Together: 'Just Go Along with It!'

Jennifer Garner's mom Patricia Garner won't go easy on her daughter — even in front of her nearly 13 million Instagram followers.

The 13 Going on 30 star, 50, was joined by her mom to celebrate Mother's Day on the latest episode of her Pretend Cooking Show. Jennifer made a blueberry buckle while her special guest weighed in virtually.

While introducing the recipe, Jennifer gets her first sassy reply from Pat. Jennifer shares that the recipe comes from Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking cookbook and says that she needs to get it for her mother.

"Well you don't have to get it for me, I rarely bake anymore," her mom responds.

Later in the clip, Jennifer adds white and brown sugar to the recipe and asks, "Mom, I always cut sugar way down when I'm baking. Do you?"

"I don't bake anymore, Jen," her mother reiterates.

"Oh, Mom! Just go a long with it for a second! Geez Louise," Jennifer laughs.

Pat also reveals that the mother-daughter duo should "never go out traveling together. We should always take someone with us because we have no idea where we are."

"Yes. No one is ever advocating for you and me to be in charge," says Jennifer.

All kidding aside, the actress shared a loving tribute to her mom in the Instagram caption.

"#PretendCookingShow is proud to present a special Mother's Day treat: the coziest mom in all the land—Pat Garner," she captioned the clip. "Mom, we love you and we trust you, and man, did Melissa, Susannah and I hit the parenting jackpot with you and Dad," she added of her two sisters.

Jennifer thanked her mom for being there for her when she was kid and being a loving grandmother to her children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck.

"I am grateful for the warm plate of food you had in the car as you ferried me from ballet to @charlestonlightoperaguild rehearsals, for making sure we saw life outside of our (wonderful) hometown, for teaching me to talk to strangers while waiting in line, for showing us how to invest in community, for being a wonderful grandmother and writing to all three of my children every month, for connecting me to the stories of your life on the farm, for only getting a little mad when we got the giggles in church, for your steady partnership with Dad," she wrote.

"Plus: you're cute. I know I enjoy being a mom because you have always shown us how much you love the job," she added.

