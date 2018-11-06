Jennifer Garner takes Halloween — and making salsa — very seriously!

The actress, 46, dressed the part in green face makeup and a black wig as she made her homemade tomatillo salsa recipe in an Instagram video for her followers last Wednesday. Garner was almost unrecognizable as she channeled her inner wicked witch for Halloween and shared the secret recipe to her Mexican side dish.

“Double double toil and trouble!” she says in a disguised voice, as she leans over the Molcajete bowl and scoops some avocado — the same shade as Garner’s face — out of its outer skin.

She then mashes the ingredients together before scooping a chip into the salsa, smiling, and happily walking away with her delicious dish.

Garner has previously revealed that Halloween is always an exciting time for her family.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Camping star divulged details about a few seasonal traditions she was looking forward to participating in with her three kids: Samuel Garner, 6, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 9, and Violet Anne, 12.

“Every year, there’s something different,” Garner said. “I think this year we’ll go back to one of our favorites, which is making … my children were like, ‘Mom, [the decorations] have to be environmentally sensitive.’ I was like, ‘Good for you, yes they do!'”

Jennifer Garner and her kids Vince Flores/Startraksphoto.com

“Ghosts with fabric over them, and then you decorate the ghosts to be members of the family,” the actress explained, which earned a wide-eyed blank stare from Ellen DeGeneres.

“I’m sorry?” DeGeneres asked before Garner went on to explain the family’s crafting project a little further.

“So my son will have big blue eyes and then they’ll make their dad [Ben Affleck] with a lot of scruff. And they’ll make me with long hair and glasses and then probably a bun on my head,” Garner said, whose divorce from Affleck, 46, was finalized at the end of October, three years after separating and 13 years after they tied the knot.

And even though Garner was very excited to dress up for the holiday with her children, she revealed she was not likely to pick the family ensemble this year.

“I tried to talk my kids into all being carrots this year — I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we were a bunch of carrots?’ — and they were just like, ‘No! No, that’s not cool,'” she recalled.

“But the one year I ever won a prize in elementary school for the Halloween costume parade, my mom had made me into a carrot,” said the Peppermint star. “And I won most original … I want to relive that day. It was good.”