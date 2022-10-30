Jennifer Garner Stuck Her Trusty KitchenAid Hand Mixer Into a Pumpkin, Following a Viral TikTok Trend

It’s good for more than cleaning pumpkins, and it’s on sale

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Published on October 30, 2022 01:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Garner KitchenAid mixer
Photo: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

As cute and festive as jack-o-lanterns are, we can all probably agree that gutting pumpkins is the absolute worst — especially when you don't have the proper tools for it.

Personally, I've been known to break out the spaghetti server in a pinch. But a viral TikTok hack has resourceful minds, including Jennifer Garner, cutting the work in half by using a hand mixer to blitz the insides to a pulp.

When Garner saw the inventive trick, she had to try it for herself using her tried-and-true KitchenAid hand mixer. In an Instagram reel, The Adam Project star shared her attempt, and although she nearly lost her hat in the process, she was pleased with the results. "Spoiler alert: the hand mixer hack works!" she captioned the post.

Because Garner is a KitchenAid partner, it comes as no surprise that she relied on the brand for the job. The trusty appliance has been a staple in her family for years. "When I was a kid, my friend's mom had a green [Stand Mixer] that I just coveted. But we had a hand mixer that we used for absolutely everything and it was a KitchenAid," she previously told PEOPLE.

Hand Mixer
Amazon

Buy It! KitchenAid 9-Speed Hand Mixer, $99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

You can use today's model for everything, too. It's made of durable stainless steel, it has nine speeds that transition gradually to prevent splattering and a soft-grip handle that makes for an easy, comfortable blend of the thickest ingredients. (Perhaps pumpkin bread or another fall treat?) Best of all, it's currently on sale on Amazon for 10 percent off.

In Garner's caption, she credited the creator of the pumpkin cleaning hack: Barbara "Babs" Costello, also known as "everyone's grandmother" on TikTok. She offers practical and caring tips that make life easier, and everyone loves them.

In her original post, Costello offers other genius pumpkin carving tips including: Cut it open from the bottom, use an easily removable dry-erase marker to draw a face, and instead of struggling to make detail cuts with a knife, pound different-shaped cookie cutters through the skin using a mallet. The more you know, right?

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

If you're ready to try the cleaning hack for yourself, but don't have a hand mixer, don't fret. (That's what Halloween is for.) You can shop KitchenAid's model and other affordable hand mixers below.

Hand Mixer
Amazon

Buy It! KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, $44.95 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Hand Mixer
Amazon

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Professional 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer, $39.99; amazon.com

Hand Mixer
Amazon

Buy It! LilPartner Hand Mixer, $29.85 (orig. $38.77); amazon.com

Hand Mixer
Amazon

Buy It! Black+Decker Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer, $23.89 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

