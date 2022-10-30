Lifestyle Food Jennifer Garner Stuck Her Trusty KitchenAid Hand Mixer Into a Pumpkin, Following a Viral TikTok Trend It’s good for more than cleaning pumpkins, and it’s on sale By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 30, 2022 01:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Jennifer Garner/Instagram As cute and festive as jack-o-lanterns are, we can all probably agree that gutting pumpkins is the absolute worst — especially when you don't have the proper tools for it. Personally, I've been known to break out the spaghetti server in a pinch. But a viral TikTok hack has resourceful minds, including Jennifer Garner, cutting the work in half by using a hand mixer to blitz the insides to a pulp. When Garner saw the inventive trick, she had to try it for herself using her tried-and-true KitchenAid hand mixer. In an Instagram reel, The Adam Project star shared her attempt, and although she nearly lost her hat in the process, she was pleased with the results. "Spoiler alert: the hand mixer hack works!" she captioned the post. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Because Garner is a KitchenAid partner, it comes as no surprise that she relied on the brand for the job. The trusty appliance has been a staple in her family for years. "When I was a kid, my friend's mom had a green [Stand Mixer] that I just coveted. But we had a hand mixer that we used for absolutely everything and it was a KitchenAid," she previously told PEOPLE. Amazon Buy It! KitchenAid 9-Speed Hand Mixer, $99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com You can use today's model for everything, too. It's made of durable stainless steel, it has nine speeds that transition gradually to prevent splattering and a soft-grip handle that makes for an easy, comfortable blend of the thickest ingredients. (Perhaps pumpkin bread or another fall treat?) Best of all, it's currently on sale on Amazon for 10 percent off. In Garner's caption, she credited the creator of the pumpkin cleaning hack: Barbara "Babs" Costello, also known as "everyone's grandmother" on TikTok. She offers practical and caring tips that make life easier, and everyone loves them. In her original post, Costello offers other genius pumpkin carving tips including: Cut it open from the bottom, use an easily removable dry-erase marker to draw a face, and instead of struggling to make detail cuts with a knife, pound different-shaped cookie cutters through the skin using a mallet. The more you know, right? See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Can't Get Your Hands on Those Celeb-Worn Birkenstock Clogs? We Found a Nearly Identical Pair for Just $40 I've Written About Apple Tech for Years, and I'm Honestly Blown Away by the New AirPods Pro 2 This Spiced Pumpkin Candle with 56,000 Five-Star Ratings Is One of Amazon's Best-Sellers — and It's on Sale If you're ready to try the cleaning hack for yourself, but don't have a hand mixer, don't fret. (That's what Halloween is for.) You can shop KitchenAid's model and other affordable hand mixers below. Amazon Buy It! KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, $44.95 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hamilton Beach Professional 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer, $39.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! LilPartner Hand Mixer, $29.85 (orig. $38.77); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Black+Decker Helix Performance Premium Hand Mixer, $23.89 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.