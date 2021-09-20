Jennifer Garner Used These Baking Mats to Make Delicious Fall-Inspired Cookies — and They're on Sale at Amazon
Jennifer Garner is whipping up delicious fall-inspired treats in the latest episode of her Pretend Cooking Show on Instagram.
With the help of her mom, Patricia, the two make brown butter pumpkin oatmeal cookies topped with a sugary, decadent glaze in honor of Once Upon a Farm's new flavor. The tutorial shows step-by-step how to make the recipe, and, of course, some hilarious banter between Garner and her mom ensues. They melt butter over the stove, blot the pumpkin puree (an important step!), and combine dry ingredients in one bowl and wet ingredients in another before mixing them together.
When it comes time to roll the dough, Garner recommends using a scoop and placing balls three inches apart onto a lined cookie sheet. In the video, she has pre-lined her Le Creuset baking sheets with Silpat silicone non-stick baking mats — an eco-friendly alternative to aluminum foil and parchment paper.
Made of fiberglass mesh and high-quality food grade silicone, the multi-purpose mats instantly make any surface non-stick — eliminating the need for oils and cooking sprays — and help distribute heat evenly to ensure you get perfect baked goods every time. They are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used in the microwave and freezer as well.
Even better, their non-stick material makes cleanup a breeze, which is one of the things Amazon reviewers love most about them. The Silpat baking mats have over 6,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who are impressed with how much time and money they save using them.
Buy It! Silpat Premium Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat, $19.10 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
"My husband (the cook of the family) discovered these on a YouTube cooking channel. They are simply fabulous," one shopper wrote. "Easy to use, easy [to] clean up with a damp cloth wipe-down, [and] easily stored in the baking pans themselves. [I] wish we had these ages ago; would have saved a bundle on parchment paper, and the results are even better than other methods we've used (greased baking sheet, etc.). Well worth the price!"
Other reviewers rave about the durability of the baking mats, some of whom have had theirs for over a decade.
"This is my second mat," another customer wrote. "I am still using my first one that is at least 15 years old. This one is more expensive, but worth the money. It is a better construction than cheaper baking mats. I wanted a second for when I bake cookies or want to use it for dinner with more than one item. I use it to roast potatoes and roast chicken, veggies, etc. The potatoes get a nice golden brown and never stick. When I bake cookies, the bottom of the cookies have an even color on all cookies."
One Silpat baking mat normally costs $25, but for a limited time, you can snag it for less than $20 on Amazon. Plus, the brand's Perfect Cookie version with 13 evenly spaced outlines for dough is also on sale! If a cheap option is what you're after, these baking mats are $6 apiece and have over 59,000 five-star ratings.
Garner has used the Silpat baking mats in previous Pretend Cooking Show videos, like when she made biscones back in January, so it's safe to say they've become a staple in her kitchen. If you're in the mood to bake your own fall-themed treats a la Garner, grab a set of the star-loved non-stick baking mats!
Buy It! Silpat Perfect Cookie Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat, $22.06 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Basics Silicone Non-Stick Food-Safe Baking Mat Pack of 2, $12.44; amazon.com
Buy It! Zulay Kitchen Reusable Nonstick Silicone Baking Sheet Pack of 2, $12.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Jennifer Garner Used These Baking Mats to Make Delicious Fall-Inspired Cookies — and They're on Sale at Amazon
- Disney Fans Can't Stop Raving About This Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer — and It's 60% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Bamboo Mattress Protector Is Softer Than a Set of Sheets and 'Noticeably Cooler'
- Amazon Shoppers Want to Write a 'Love Letter' to These Top-Rated Sheets — and They're on Sale