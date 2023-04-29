Jennifer Garner Shows How to Make the Pasta from' the Last Thing He Told Me'

Garner stars as Hannah in the book-to-series adaptation of The Last Thing He Told Me, which is currently streaming on Apple TV+

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 29, 2023 06:51 PM
Jennifer Garner speaks onstage during the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Garner is taking some queues from her new show The Last Thing He Told Me — particularly when it comes to cooking.

The actress, 51, shared a video for her "Pretend Cooking Show" series on Instagram, cooking up a recipe from the Apple TV+ book-to-series adaptation called "Hannah's Brown Butter & Sage Pasta."

In the video, Garner reads an excerpt from the book where the meal is mentioned as she gathered ingredients like sage for the recipe in her garden while holding a lantern up at night. She then showed herself making the sauce (with butter browns), boiling the pasta in a pot on her stove top and then adding all the ingredients together.

Alongside the recipe and directions for how to make the pasta, she wrote in the caption: "Sometimes, during a quiet take on #TheLastThingHeToldMe set last summer, chunks of @lauradaveauthor's book played back in my mind like an inner monologue. I really love her writing (although I edited the heck out of this scene here, pardon me, Queen)."

"And, not for nothing, I really love this @poggiotrattoria-inspired pasta, which is ready in the time it takes to prepare the noodles," she added.

In Garner's latest project, The Last Thing He Told Me, she plays Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her teenage step-daughter in order to find her husband who has mysteriously disappeared, per a synopsis by Apple TV+.

The mom of three who shares daughters Seraphina Rose, 14, and Violet, 17 and son Samuel, 11, with ex Ben Affleck discussed being a fan of the show and writing a letter to producers asking to play the role while promoting the series on The Today Show earlier this month.

"I put my kids to bed, I brewed some coffee, and I stayed up all night writing impassioned letters about — 'I don't do this really very often, but I really feel called to play this role. I love it so much, and here's why,'" she said.

RELATED Video: Jennifer Garner Talks Parenting Older Kids: It's 'Hard' to 'Be a Teen Right Now' (Exclusive)

"It's really a story about motherhood. It's a love story between a mother and her step-daughter or a woman becoming a mother and a child becoming a step-daughter and how you can find family no matter what," she added.

The show also stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler and Augusto Aguilera. The Last Thing He Told Me is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

