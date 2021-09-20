Jennifer Garner said she was inspired to bake pumpkin oatmeal cookies from Sally's Baking Addiction after launching Once Upon a Farm's new pumpkin oatmeal cookie pouch

Jennifer Garner and Her Mom Celebrate Fall by Baking Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies — See the Recipe

Jennifer Garner is getting into the fall spirit, and it's a family affair!

In the newest installment of the actress's "#PretendCookingShow," Garner and her mother, Patricia, make a brown butter pumpkin oatmeal cookie recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction while Garner's father, William, watches on

"These are the most obvious cookies you've never made, so mom and I baked some for you," Garner wrote, in the post's caption. "Fall flavors of pumpkin and spice with the nutty crunch of oatmeal—yum. In @sallysbakeblog (I like your recipes, Sally!) the pumpkin is canned, the sugar is sugary, the butter and eggs are rich and delish — there is even a glaze!"

"Oh, you'll make friends carrying around a plate of these, trust me," Garner, 49, added.

Like previous episodes of Garner's #PretendCookingShow, the Alias alum's step-by-step guide is filled with hilarious moments and relatable baking blunders.

"Can you smell the nuttiness?" Patricia asks her daughter while mixing the ingredients on the stove — later hilariously admitting. "I don't!"

"Whoopsie," Garner says at another point, after pouring too much confectionary sugar into a measuring cup. "This is why you shouldn't do that."

In the end, all worked out, Garner gushing about the cookies despite admitting she's "not a pretty baker."

She posted Sally's Baking Addiction's instructions and ingredients in the caption of the post, for all to try themselves too.

Garner's latest video was inspired by the newest flavor from her baby food brand, Farmer Jen's Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie — though, as Garner explained, "The Once Upon a Farm flavor will not be as decadent as these cookies because we are no sugar and no dairy."

Called Farmer Jen's Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie, the autumnal flavored Once Upon a Farm pouch is full of pumpkin, banana, vanilla and cinnamon.

"Once Upon a Farm's special blend, Farmer Jen's Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie packs all of the flavor with none of the decadence," Garner wrote. "It is the organic, no sugar added, creamy, delicious, miracle of a bait and switch. Fresh fruits & veggies, there is nothing but happiness here.😁 "

On Sept. 14, it was announced that with every purchase of Once Upon a Farm's limited-edition Farmer Jen's Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie, $0.25 will be donated to Save the Children. Once Upon a Farm will donate up to $50,000.

In addition, Once Upon a Farm launched their "A Million Meals" initiative with Save the Children, to help provide 1 million meals to kids in need by 2024.