Jennifer Garner Says This After-School Snack 'Will Give You Instant Mom Hero Status'

For the latest episode of her Pretend Cooking Show, Jennifer Garner whips up cinnamon-sugar toast

By
Published on September 12, 2022 01:41 PM
Jennifer Garner Pretend Cooking Show: Cinnamon Toast
Photo: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Cinnamon toast is taking over the celebrity cooking world — first with Ree Drummond and now with Jennifer Garner!

Garner made the quick, nostalgic snack in the newest episode of her Pretend Cooking Show. The Adam Project actress's playful cooking video series on Instagram was back on Saturday with a "perfect updated" cinnamon sugar toast recipe.

"This perfect updated cinnamon toast makes for an indulgent Sunday morning or after school snack—and will give you instant Mom Hero Status," wrote the mom of three in the caption.

Wearing blue leggings, a simple black sleeveless t-shirt and a baseball cap, Garner butters a slice of toast and sprinkles a mixture of sugar and ground cinnamon. Then she melts butter in a skillet, lays down the bread, and flips it before adding more cinnamon sugar.

The five-ingredient recipe is courtesy of the New York Times Cooking section (get the full recipe here and on Garner's Instagram) but it has personal connections to the 13 Going on 30 star, who enjoyed this treat growing up. In the caption, Garner tagged her pal Maria Hess and wrote, "this recipe reminds me of our little girl sleepovers."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> Pretend Cooking Show: Cinnamon Toast
Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Of course, no video of Garner's sweet series is complete without her charming personality. When the actress takes a bite of the toast, she closes her eyes with bliss and proceeds to dance.

Friends and followers felt the nostalgia too. Ballerina Tiler Peck commented, "French toast is my favorite. I have to try but I am just so bad at cooking :(" and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, "Perfection."

In August, Drummond also tried her hand at cooking cinnamon toast.

"Very buttery, caramelized cinnamon toast with an extra dusting of cinnamon sugar," she captioned her own video. "Basically: Dunk, sprinkle, bake, broil, sprinkle, slice, and eat. 🍞❤️"

