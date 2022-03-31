Jennifer Garner Says 'Rarely a Week Goes by' That She's Not Making This Recipe from Emily Blunt

Jennifer Garner has Emily Blunt to thank for a weekly dinner staple.

The Adam Project actress spoke to PEOPLE about the dependable recipes that she makes for her family — and Emily Blunt's English Roasted Potatoes recipe is at the top of the list.

"I've made them consistently," says the mom of three, who recently partnered up with KitchenAid to sponsor her Pretend Cooking Show. "Rarely a week goes by that I'm not in [the kitchen] peeling potatoes trying to make them like Emily's. My kids love them."

"That's a definite recommend," she adds.

Blunt's recipe was included in Ina Garten's 2020 cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, where Garner discovered it. Blunt originally shared it with Garten in a 2018 episode of Barefoot Contessa and it quickly became a fan-favorite recipe — the Barefoot Contessa website even crashed when Garten put it online.

Just a few steps really set the four-ingredient recipe apart from others. After the boiled potatoes are drained they are returned to the pot and shaken for a few moments. Blunt calls this "the workout part." It roughens up the potato edges giving them a nice, subtle crunch. (Get the full recipe here.)

Ina Garten, Emily Blunt Credit: Food Network

Garner has been a long-time fan of Garten and loves to follow recipes from her cookbook, as well as cookbooks from other chefs and celebrities.

"I have a real love affair with my cookbooks," says the Once Upon a Farm co-founder. "And some of them, I have double copies because whenever I go on location, I want to take it with me, but I still need it home."

Despite her love of cookbooks and cooking, the actress has no plans to write her own. "I want to follow recipes," Garner joked. "I want to follow other people's recipes and screw them up."