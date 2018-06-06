Jennifer Garner Says This 'Basic, Delicious, Easy to Make' Recipe Is a Dessert 'Your Kids Will Love'

Jennifer Garner‘s latest cooking endeavor? Pudding.

“Today we’re talking pudding, people,” the actress posted on her Instagram on Wednesday along with a video whipping up the dessert in her kitchen. “Basic, delicious chocolate pudding.”

The 46-year-old, who has been sharing her adventures in the kitchen for several months now, is more adorable than ever in a clip from the full episode on her Facebook page.

In the beginning, she is seen looking for her favorite whisk and talking in a funny voice, saying “Oh, I look all day for my whisk.” (Spoiler: She never finds the whisk.)

As she continues making the recipe from Smitten Kitchen‘s Deb Perelman while listening to music from the Great British Baking Show, Garner talks to herself (and her dog Bird who is close by), proving she is just like anyone else alone in the kitchen.

Throughout the video, the mom-of-three shares little tips to help people at home who are looking to make the pudding, saying it’s better to go slow and steady than rush the process—thought she admits she’s not entirely sure why.

“It’s easy to make, relatively healthy, and you will absolutely love it. Your kids will love it,” adds Garner, who is seen taking a big bite at the end.

The avid home cook also says she’s looking for suggestions to modify the recipe: “If anyone tries this with non-dairy milks and has success, please let me know!”

Get the full recipe below.

Smitten Kitchen’s Best Chocolate Pudding

¼ cup cornstarch

½ cup sugar

⅛ tsp. salt

3 cups whole milk

6 ounces semi or bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped (or 1 cup good chocolate chips)

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1. Combine the cornstarch, sugar and salt in a medium saucepan.

2. Slowly whisk in the milk, in a thin stream at first so lumps don’t form, then more quickly once the cornstarch mixture is smoothly incorporated.

3. Place over medium-low heat and stir occasionally, scraping the bottom and sides. Whisk as necessary should lumps form.

4. After 10 minutes or so (slower over low heat is better, to give the cornstarch time to cook), before it starts to simmer, the mixture should begin to thicken, enough that it will coat the back of a spoon.

5. Add the chocolate, and continue stirring for another 2 to 4 minutes, until chocolate is fully incorporated and mixture is quite thick.

6. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla.

7. If you’re concerned about lumps (🙋🏻‍♀️): run the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer.

8. Distribute among individual pudding cups or one large serving bowl, chill in the refrigerator until it is cool and set, about 2-3 hours.

9. If you dislike pudding skin (🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️): put plastic wrap on top of the pudding and smooth it gently against the surface before refrigerating.

10. Pudding is good for 3 days in the fridge. It won’t last that long. @debperelman and I promise.