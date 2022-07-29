Jennifer Garner Picks Apples from Her Yard to Make Apple Muffins: 'Perfect Little Meal'

In the latest installment of Jennifer Garner's Pretend Cooking Show, she puts her own spin on an apple cake recipe
By Alexandra Schonfeld July 29, 2022 03:58 PM
Advertisement
Jennifer Garner bakes apple muffins
| Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner cooked up the "perfect little meal" in the latest installment of her Pretend Cooking Show

In a video on Thursday, the 13-Going-On-30 actress, 50, decides to use an ingredient that's available to her just outside her door to create a tasty summer treat: cinnamon sugar apple muffins.

To start, Garner is seen grabbing an apple from just outside. She then chops them up before beginning to melt down some coconut oil. 

"It just takes a second, so don't go away," she warns. 

In the caption of the video, Garner shares that she is working off an apple cake recipe from Lindsay Ostrom, who goes by @pinchofyum. (Get the full recipe here.)

RELATED: Jennifer Garner and Glennon Doyle Are 'Proud' Soccer Moms – Watch Them Cheerlead, Tie Sneakers and More

During the video, Garner realizes she has the hiccups, so the Alias alum tries a trick for getting rid of them: closing her eyes and drawing a pig in her head. 

The trick seems to work to Garner's pleasant surprise. "I feel like I could maybe draw a pig is what I learned there," she laughs.

In the caption, Garner adds that this episode will teach viewers two lessons: "1:) Hiccup cure = hold breath, draw pig. 🐷✍️ Number 2:) Apple muffins are delicious any time. 🍎♥️"

She combines all of the ingredients for the cake including the freshly cut apples before scooping the mix into a greased muffin pan. She even sneaks in a taste of the batter. 

Garner then begins to concoct the cinnamon sugar topping by melting down some butter which she admits is "a little over done."

"But, that's okay," she reassures. 

Left: Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram
Center: Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram
Right: Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Makes Brownie Oats — and Calls Her Senator About Gun Safety While They're Baking

After sprinkling the topping on top of the unbaked muffin mix it's time for the oven. 

"You tell me this isn't a perfect little meal," she says as she takes a bite of the fresh muffin which she has paired with one of her Once Upon A Farm pouches. 

In March, Garner spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about how she can definitely make a mistake or two on her fun show. 

"Sometimes I really do think about 50 percent of what I make works out," she said. "It doesn't deter me. Honestly, my kids are pretty patient with me."

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com