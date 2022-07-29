In the latest installment of Jennifer Garner's Pretend Cooking Show, she puts her own spin on an apple cake recipe

Jennifer Garner Picks Apples from Her Yard to Make Apple Muffins: 'Perfect Little Meal'

In a video on Thursday, the 13-Going-On-30 actress, 50, decides to use an ingredient that's available to her just outside her door to create a tasty summer treat: cinnamon sugar apple muffins.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To start, Garner is seen grabbing an apple from just outside. She then chops them up before beginning to melt down some coconut oil.

"It just takes a second, so don't go away," she warns.

In the caption of the video, Garner shares that she is working off an apple cake recipe from Lindsay Ostrom, who goes by @pinchofyum. (Get the full recipe here.)

During the video, Garner realizes she has the hiccups, so the Alias alum tries a trick for getting rid of them: closing her eyes and drawing a pig in her head.

The trick seems to work to Garner's pleasant surprise. "I feel like I could maybe draw a pig is what I learned there," she laughs.

In the caption, Garner adds that this episode will teach viewers two lessons: "1:) Hiccup cure = hold breath, draw pig. 🐷✍️ Number 2:) Apple muffins are delicious any time. 🍎♥️"

She combines all of the ingredients for the cake including the freshly cut apples before scooping the mix into a greased muffin pan. She even sneaks in a taste of the batter.

Garner then begins to concoct the cinnamon sugar topping by melting down some butter which she admits is "a little over done."

"But, that's okay," she reassures.

Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner

Left: Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram Center: Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram Right: Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

After sprinkling the topping on top of the unbaked muffin mix it's time for the oven.

"You tell me this isn't a perfect little meal," she says as she takes a bite of the fresh muffin which she has paired with one of her Once Upon A Farm pouches.

In March, Garner spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about how she can definitely make a mistake or two on her fun show.