Jennifer Garner Pays Sweet Tribute to Ina Garten's New Cookbook on Her Pretend Cooking Show
Ina Garten's latest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, was released on October 6
Jennifer Garner celebrated the launch of Ina Garten's Modern Comfort Food in the cutest way possible.
On Tuesday, the actress, 48, paid tribute to Garten in the latest installment of her "Pretend Cooking Show" on Instagram. After receiving the Modern Comfort Food cookbook over the weekend and "reading it like a novel" she decided to make Garten's Crispy Chicken with Lemon Orzo for lunch.
"Everything in here is exactly what you want to be cooking and exactly what you want to be eating right now," she says at the beginning of the episode.
Garner quickly dives into some prep work. First, she zests then juices a lemon. "Ina says always zest before you juice!" Next, she measures out feta and orzo before chopping up some dill and parsley.
Typically, the mom of three isn't super prepared during her "Pretend Cooking Show," but she had a special reason to be for this episode — Ina herself videoed in to be a part of the fun and to help Garner cook her signature crispy chicken.
As Garner dredges the chicken cutlets in a flour mixture, Garten explains her reasoning behind using both canola oil and butter to cook the chicken: "They're good together because you get the flavor of the butter and the high burning temperature of canola."
While the chicken cooks, Garner shows off the other recipes she's made from Garten's book so far: milk chocolate Oreo ice cream and frozen palomas. "My freezer will never be without one again!" Garner says of the tequila cocktail.
Once the chicken and orzo are ready, the Barefoot Contessa star recommends two different ways to plate it. "You can do it restaurant-style with the orzo on the bottom and the chicken on the top," she says. "Or the way you're doing it which is homestyle — I think that's the right way to do it here." Garner jokes: "I do it mom-style: where nothing is allowed to touch anything else."
The chicken is a smash hit for Garner and she says she can't wait to work her way through the book, which is available now on Amazon for $23.50.
The last time the "true-life friends" got together to cook was in November 2019 for a special Thanksgiving event for the Walmart Community Table initiative at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu.
Separately, they've each been sharing recipes with their followers all throughout quarantine. Garten's dishes included everything from practical meals using affordable pantry staples like beans, lentils and ramen noodles to a giant cosmopolitan cocktail (made with 2 cups of vodka!) that hilariously tapped into the nationwide mood.
“It gave me a focus when we didn’t have one and connected me with people who were really struggling,” she says of her posts. “I think people liked that I kept it upbeat, even though we were all anxious.”