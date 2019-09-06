Jennifer Garner Has Her 'First and Only' Guest on Her Pretend Cooking Show for a Pizza Tutorial

For the first (and maybe only) time ever, Jennifer Garner enlisted the help of a guest for her “Pretend Cooking Show.”

On Thursday, Garner, 47, shared another segment of her cooking show on her Instagram, and this time she used a recipe from Pizzana in Los Angeles. She didn’t just feature the restaurant’s recipe though, she also had assistance from the their head chef, Daniele Uditi.

“Pretend Cooking Show’s first and possible only ever guest, Daniele Uditi, who has Pizzana, Los Angeles’ big new pizza craze that everyone flips about, but he is also an old friend of mine, so he came over to make pizza with me,” Garner told the camera as she stood beside Uditi in the kitchen.

The pair got cooking, with Uditi helping Garner out along the way, including teaching her how to use her hands to smash the tomatoes, rather than using a blender.

“He likes my technique!” Garner excitedly said when Uditi complimented her method for kneading the dough.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Started Making This Recipe ‘Years Ago’ and Now It’s Her ‘Family’s Top Request

After creating the crust, the duo added the finished sauce. “You use so much more sauce than I thought you did,” the mother of three told Uditi before they added the cheese to the pizza, throwing it in the oven once again to get their finished product.

The two indulged in their finished pizza, along with some red wine. Garner shouted “Lord have mercy!” with excitement after taking a bite.

“Daniele made us feel very legitimate, but we’re just pretend,” Garner told the camera as she hugged and thanked Uditi for coming onto the show. “That was delightful!”

Image zoom Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner/Instagram

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Celebrates 46th Birthday with a Kids’ Pizza Party

Garner again thanked the Italian chef in the Instagram caption of the video, along with sharing the full recipe. “The secret behind @pizzana (THE Los Angeles destination for real deal Italian pizza 🍕🙌🏼) is my longtime friend @danieleuditi. (Also, hi, @candacenelson ❤️). I could not be happier for Daniele’s success— I could not be more excited to have him here — as my one and only #PretendCookingShow exclusive. 🤣🙌🏼❤️🍕😁.”

For years now, Garner — who is mom to her kids Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — has made her love for pizza known. Last year, she shared her favorite pizza recipe of them all.

“I’m a big fan of homemade pizza,” the Love, Simon star wrote on Instagram, “made in the oven, on the grill, or waiting in the freezer for just the right moment—I mean, who isn’t?”

In April 2018, Garner rang in her 46th birthday with a pizza party at her home for a “low-key family celebration with kids,” a source told PEOPLE.

“The backyard was decorated with a lot of balloons,” the source added, also sharing that the “guests had fun making pizza” via a pizza oven Garner rented from Olive Wood Pizza.