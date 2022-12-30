Jennifer Garner Starts Her New Year's Resolution Early with This 'Old Favorite' Recipe for Chili

Jennifer Garner is already getting started on her New Year's resolution in the kitchen.

As part of her goal to eat less meat, the actress, 50, shared her "old favorite" recipe for black bean and sweet potato chili in the newest episode of her Pretend Cooking Show on Instagram Friday.

"New Year's Resolution for this old gal: more meatless meals! This recipe, an old favorite, helps," Garner wrote in the caption. "P.S.: It's great in enchiladas, tacos, a thermos on a snowshoe walk—all around YUM. Happy New Year!!"

Before she gets started, Garner gives a shoutout to her chili recipe's target audience, "This one goes out to all the vegetarians and all the people who love vegetarians."

Garner took a page out of chef Sarah Foster's cookbook to prepare the meatless meal.

Sporting an embroidered gray sweater and black leggings, Garner cuts up some "dreaded" onions, sweet potatoes and bell peppers. Next, she adds in her all her seasonings and then pours in some vegetable broth, beer, and finally, black beans.

Though she was missing a few ingredients, like sour cream and avocado, The Adam Project actress was more than willing to play-pretend sprinkling the toppings onto her bowl.

Never absent from her Pretend Cooking Show episodes, Garner's playful charm was front and center yet again.

"I wanted you to notice that I didn't prep in advance, and I did that on purpose to teach you that it's probably better if you do," the mom of three joked.

She also teased about an oh-so-common "conundrum" while cooking: "A watched pot doesn't boil, but if I don't watch it, I'll forget and I'll over-boil it."

While blowing on a spoonful of chili to cool it down before taking a bite, she said, "Even if you're not vegetarian, you don't miss it. It's heaven."