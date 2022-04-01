Jennifer Garner Makes Paper Bag Lunches for Local Organization in Latest Random Act of Kindness
Jennifer Garner continues her random acts of kindness by making bagged lunches.
On Thursday, the Adam Project actress, 49, prepared and packaged paper bag lunches for a local organization. Garner documented the experience with a video on Instagram set to Tundra Beats' "Perfect Day" and thanked two organizations for inspiring her, Hang Out Do Good and Hollywood Food Coalition.
"This is my first time making bagged lunches for a local organization, but it won't be my last," the mom of three wrote in the caption.
"Thank you for the inspiration, I loved it. (♥️ @hang.out.do.good and @hollywoodfoodco ♥️) #RandomActOfKindness," she added.
Each paper bag was hand-decorated with markers by Garner herself. Inside, she packed peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cookies, water, snacks and fruit.
Earlier this month, the actress posted a video on Instagram detailing another easy way to give back to the community.
"Gather these essentials in a quart sized ziploc bag and keep them in your car to give away when you see someone in need," she wrote. "A pair of thick socks. Kleenex. Hand wipes. Disposable toothbrushes. Chapstick. A couple of granola bars. I forgot this time, but like to add feminine hygiene products, too. Add $5, $10, $20 and a smile ♥️."
Recently, she's also purchased coffee for customers at Starbucks, and baked and delivered homemade cookies to the LAC+USC Medical Center.
Garner recently spoke to PEOPLE about her new partnership with KitchenAid and her love of cooking.
"To me, baking and cooking for your family is love," she told PEOPLE.