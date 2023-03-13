Jennifer Garner Makes Homemade Snickers After 'a Lot of Effort' and Says Ed Helms 'Loved Them'

"Worth it!" Jennifer Garner said of making the multi-step, two-day recipe from Half Baked Harvest

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 13, 2023 04:09 PM
Jennifer Garner Half Baked Harvest Recipe
Photo: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner just completed what may have been her most labor-intensive Pretend Cooking Show yet.

The actress, 50, made homemade Snickers bars in a two-day process with a recipe by Half Baked Harvest.

"It was a lot of effort, I wouldn't do it all the time but yeah, that is a success," Garner summarizes at the end of her video posted on Saturday.

Garner starts the adventure at 7:36 p.m. and finishes at 6:55 a.m. the next day (with some sleep in between). She bursts into song multiple times, head bangs along to a food processor, and even needs a wardrobe change when things "get serious."

"Does a 9x13 Pyrex just come with becoming an adult? I don't remember buying this," she jokes at the start.

But it's the perfect size for the Gooey Chocolate Coconut Caramel Bars (get the full recipe here), which calls for making a vegan caramel with coconut milk, sugar and honey. In the Pyrex, Garner layers the caramel, plus melted chocolate and peanut butter, and finely ground cashews, coconut and dates.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jennifer Garner/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Things start to get a bit messy when the date mixture goes in. "You've seen the cute sweater right? 'cause it's time for it to go. There's always a time when we get serious. Commit. Drop in. Here we go," she tells her fans.

The recipe continues to throw challenges at the 13 Going on 30 star, who says: "I find making any caramel really nerve-wracking, but I've never made a coconut situation." Satisfied with her caramel concoction, Garner takes a step back and says, "This could be very good."

By the time the recipe is done (and the fuzzy orange sweater is back on), the tray is placed in the fridge and it's 9:46 p.m. When Garner opens the fridge at 6:55 a.m. the next day to carve off a solid chunk, it's deemed a winning recipe.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Jennifer Garner/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

It even got the stamp of approval from another celebrity. "I took some to work and @edhelms loved them, so Yay! Worth it!" writes Garner, who is filming Netflix's upcoming comedy Family Leave with Helms.

Garner has been making more vegetarian recipes after a New Year's resolution to consume less meat. In December, she shared an "old favorite" recipe for black bean and sweet potato chili.

