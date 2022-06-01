Jennifer Garner Makes Brownie Oats — and Calls Her Senator About Gun Safety While They're Baking

"Sometimes a little comfort food is just the thing," Jennifer Garner said of the brownie baked oatmeal she made on her Pretend Cooking Show

Jennifer Garner Makes Brownie Baked Oats — and Calls Her Senator About Gun Control While They’re in the Oven

Jennifer Garner is multitasking in the latest episode of her beloved Pretend Cooking Show.

During the Instagram video, she bakes up brownie baked oatmeal, while also calling her senator about gun control in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"#PretendCookingShow: Brownie Baked Oatmeal. Sometimes a little comfort food is just the thing. 🤎" she captioned the post.

The easy recipe from Danielle Brown's Healthy Girl Kitchen blog is one that the actress chose after the heavy week. "You know when you need to be living life, but your heart isn't ready? Sometimes you just need a little comfort-something," she says in the opening.

In true Pretend Cooking Show fashion, Garner also lets her playful side out on camera.

"Like I have on a dress and thought I was being fancy, but then I put sweatpants under it," she says as she lifts up the back of her skirt. "So, pardon me."

As she measures coconut milk and maple syrup, she realizes she may not have enough peanut butter. "Oh, shipoopi. I need more," she quips as she mixes and scrapes just enough out of the container.

Once Garner combines the dry ingredients with the rolled oats, along with the wet mixture and chocolate chips, she pops the glass baking dish in the oven and picks up the phone.

"A perfect amount of time to make a call in support of gun safety bills," she says as the phone rings. After she gets sent to an automated voicemail, she leaves a message starting with, "Hello, my name is Jennifer Garner."

While she talks on the phone, she provides a script on the screen from political journalist Jessica Yellin on how to speak to your senator about gun safety reform.

"Hello, I'm a constituent. I'd like to let the Senator know it is important to me that s/he votes for the gun safety reforms coming before Congress. You can then say why that matters to you, if you like," reads the prompt.

The U.S. Senate switchboard number is (202) 224-3121. To find your state senator's direct number, visit senate.gov.

To close off the video, Garner takes out the brownie baked oats, scoops them into a bowl and has a taste test. "In case you need a little comfort," she says.

In March, Garner spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about how she can definitely make a mistake or two on her fun show.

"Sometimes I really do think about 50 percent of what I make works out. It doesn't deter me. Honestly, my kids are pretty patient with me," she said. "I'll bake cookies or I'll bake bread and I'll forget and leave it in too long or I won't pay attention and I'll pull it out too early."

Despite some kitchen hiccups, she focuses on having fun and trying new recipes any chance she gets.

"To me, baking and cooking for your family is love. They know that I care and that I'm trying my scattered best. I wish I were a type A as some of my characters have been in the past, but that is not my skill set," she said.