Jennifer Garner Will Guest Star on an Upcoming Episode of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa

The next episode of Jennifer Garner‘s Pretend Cooking Show will be an extra special one.

The actress, who first started sharing cooking videos from her home kitchen last year, announced on Monday she will be starring on Ina Garten‘s upcoming Thanksgiving special.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

To share the good news, Garner, 46, posted a video on Instagram where she is seen making a colorful paper turkey.

“Why, is that the #BarefootContessa music playing somewhere? YES. Yes, it is. BECAUSE—@inagarten invited #PretendCookingShow to be part of her Thanksgiving special!!” she captioned the clip. “My feisty grandmother Exie Mae Garner’s sweet potato pudding is getting its shot in the big leagues this Saturday.”

RELATED: Ina Garten Weighs in on Jennifer Garner‘s Barefoot Contessa-Inspired Cooking Videos

While Garten and the Peppermint star won’t be cooking together, Garner filmed her Pretend Cooking Show especially for the chef’s special episode.

Garten has been vocal about Garner’s cooking show, which can be viewed on Facebook, telling PEOPLE: “I love her videos so much. She is adorable and smart and not at all performing—that’s just who she is. I just think she’s really special.”

RELATED: Ina and Jeffrey Garten Share How They’ve Kept Their 50-Year Marriage Strong Through Distance and Fame

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Helps Sell Girl Scout Cookies Outside a Grocery Store: ‘We Do Have Thin Mints’

The pair have been friends since they first met three years ago.

“Somewhere along the line I found out that she liked my cookbooks and my TV show, so I asked if we could cook together,” Garten recalled. “She was very sweet she invited me to her birthday party. It was all girls in swimsuits—it was so Jennifer! It was so fun and not fancy, which is what she’s like.”

Barefoot Contessa‘s Thanksgiving special, which also stars Nigella Lawson and Marcus Samuelsson, airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network.