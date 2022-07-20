Jennifer Garner's Go-To Lunch Box She Packs for Her Kids Keeps Food Fresh for Hours, and It's on Sale
Back to school season is upon us, and Jennifer Garner is already getting a head start on perfecting the art of packing lunches. In a new Instagram post, the mom of three shared her step-by-step routine into how she packs her kids' lunches in the mornings.
"Lunch boxes are a four season sport," she jokes in the video. Then, TheAdam Project star begins to stock up her Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box with a variety of healthy treats, including a sandwich, popcorn, and a Once Upon a Farm Cold-Pressed Smoothie.
Parents need all the help they can get when it comes to school lunches, but you'll also want to make sure that what you're packing the food in is up to par with all of your needs — and Garner's vessel of choice definitely checks all of the boxes.
The popular Hydro Flask lunch box has scored dozens of five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who are calling it the "best lunch box," thanks to its two layers of insulation that help keep your food fresh for hours. An interior pocket can be used to store an extra ice pack for added protection against your food going stale. The inside is also fully lined, meaning it's easy to clean if one of your precious hummus containers decides to leak out.
While many lunch boxes are flimsy, resulting in your food getting squished after tossing it in a backpack, the Hydro Flask lunch box has a durable design that doesn't bend or fold. It's also equipped with a two-way zipper that makes transporting a breeze, whether you're bringing the lunch box to school, work, the beach, or camping.
And shoppers confirm the "simple and sleek" lunch box really is sturdy. "It is nice and strong," one reviewer wrote. "The lunch box is hardshell and will hold up to being squeezed."
Another person said the two-layer insulation keeps their food cold for hours. "The handle is very flexible which makes it very convenient to grab and go," they added.
The lunch box is available in two sizes — 9.6 inches or 10.6 inches in length — in green, navy, black, red, and maroon. All of the small sizes are $45, although Garner's go-to navy color is on sale for $34. The larger sizes go for $55, but right now, the large gray lunch box is $5 off.
Whether you're in need of a new one for your kiddos or are looking for a nice way to keep food fresh at work or the beach, the Hydro Flask lunch box won't disappoint. Keep scrolling to shop it in more colors.
