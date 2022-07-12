Jennifer Garner Hands Out Orange Slices at Angel City Soccer Game Against San Diego Wave

Jennifer Garner partially owns the team, along with several other stars, including Abby Wambach and Natalie Portman

Jennifer Garner just proved that she's the ultimate soccer mom.

On Saturday, the actress, who partially owns the first female majority-owned women's soccer team, Angel City, was ready to celebrate the team's win against rival San Diego Wave by cheerily handing out orange wedges to the players and their families.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video posted by the official Angel City Instagram, Garner offered the group's forward, Sydney Leroux, and her kids Roux and Cassius, some of the juicy fruit.

The pro soccer player adorably showed her children how to properly eat the fruit slices, saying, "Go like this!" as she shook the wedge in her mouth.

As she passed out the oranges, Garner wore a shirt that said "Official Soccer Mom." Soccer icon Abby Wambach also partially owns Angel City, and her wife, Glennon Doyle, recently teamed up with Garner to become the team's official soccer moms. In May, Doyle posted a video announcing their playful titles.

In the clip, Garner was cutting up grapefruit. "Glennon needs backup. She can't take care of all of you at once!" Garner said. She also promised to have fruit slices for the team the next time they played.

Angel City's ownership group includes Abby Wambach and Natalie Portman. The star-studded investors are also made up of Serena Williams, Uzo Aduba, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria and Lilly Singh. Sophia Bush and Lindsey Vonn are more stars that later joined on.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with her soccer mom duties, Garner recently had some more mom fun with her son Samuel, 10. The mother-son duo took part in Pacific Palisades' Fourth of July parade. At the 74th annual event, they cheered and waved to spectators from a bright red convertible.