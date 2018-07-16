Sorry fans of Jennifer Garner‘s “Pretend Cooking Show,” the actress’ lovable adventures in the kitchen are going to stay pretend for now.

During a Facebook live video with Martha Stewart on Monday, Garner cooked alongside the chef while answering questions from viewers—including one about whether she had “any plans for a regular cooking show.”

“No, thank you,” the avid cook and co-founder of the Once Upon a Farm organic baby food line giggled as she rolled out the dough for the peach pot pie featured in the July/August issue of Martha Stewart Living. “I like doing a three or four minute version in my pajamas at my house and I like being here but no, that’s as far as I go.”

Garner has been showing off her culinary skills with different recipes from the chefs she admires since the first episode of her “Pretend Cooking Show” in December 2017 when she made Ina Garten’s honey white bread. She’s since also tackled Ree Drummond’s chocolate sheet cake and Stewart’s lemon chicken soup.

The actress, who is mom to her kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, with ex Ben Affleck, told viewers that she learned to cook both from watching her own mom cook and from watching food shows.

“You cannot overstate how much we have all learned watching you,” Garner said, speaking to Stewart.”You basically kicked off the Food Network, you, Emeril Lagasse, all those early [chefs.] Really just watching you do it has made a world of difference.”

Garner told PEOPLE the best advice she ever learned from the domestic diva, whom she first met over 15 years ago, is something she uses every year: “Let the turkey rest before you carve it on Thanksgiving.”

As for any more tips she might give her as Garner continues her journey in the lifestyle world, Stewart could think of only one.

“She seems to be doing very well without any advice from me,” Stewart told PEOPLE. “And she’s raising three kids and maintaining a beautiful home and garden and a little bit of livestock. But don’t get any cows.”

“Don’t get any big animals, not yet, you don’t have to do that,” she continued. “Your career’s on fire. She has to keep going in that direction. I really think that if you have the kind of talent that Jennifer has, pursue that for as long as you can but spend enough time with your children.”

In addition to cooking up a storm with Stewart in her studio kitchens on Monday, Garner also spent the weekend with another one of her idols: Ina Garten. The pair, who have been friends for many years, spent the “perfect morning” together on Sunday “in her barn kitchen, in her garden, having coffee,” Garner wrote on a selfie on Instagram.

Garten reposted the photo sharing her admiration for Garner: “Nothing more soul satisfying for me than to spend time with a smart, compassionate woman I admire.”