Jennifer Garner Makes Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's 'Best Chocolate Sheet Cake Ever'

Jennifer Garner appears to be on a dessert kick lately, making her second chocolate recipe this month.

Earlier in June, the actress and star of her own “Pretend Cooking Show” revealed her favorite chocolate pudding recipe and took her followers on the step-by-step process. Now Garner is whipping up her family’s go-to chocolate sheet cake recipe from the Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s cookbook.

Garner shared the full video of her creating the cake on her Facebook page and Instagram’s new TV app. Before she gets started, she points out the recipe page in the book where she has appeared to write “great” and circled it right next to the title.

She then says, “True confession, I have fresh nails. We’re just going to do the best we can. It must happen to Ina [Garten] all the time, her nails are always perfect. I didn’t get nails for you but you might as well enjoy it with me.”

Garner then takes viewers through the full recipe in fast motion, sharing her comments along the way, which included thanking her chickens for her fresh eggs. Garner also proved she is just like us as she licks the spatula after smoothing out the batter into a shallow pan.

She concludes the episode by letting everyone know her nails made it through without a single smudge. “I cannot do a ponytail though,” she before a failed attempt at pulling her hair back. “I want a ponytail so badly.”

Get the full recipe on Garner’s Instagram post above and watch the video on Instagram TV.