"Coffee is always a worthwhile little act of kindness," wrote the actress while encouraging generosity

Jennifer Garner Buys Coffee for Customers Behind Her at Starbucks: 'Pass It On'

Jennifer Garner is paying it forward!

In a video shared on her Instagram Story Monday, Garner, 49, purchased coffee for customers at Starbucks and tipped employees.

"May I please have a mint tea grande?" Garner asked a barista before giving the employee money to cover the customers behind her line. "If I give you this to pay for the people behind me, and then this for you guys. So, that's for you guys. This is just to pay for whomever is behind me. Thank you and pass it on."

Over the video, Garner emphasized the importance of good deeds, writing: "Coffee is always a worthwhile little act of kindness."

Jennifer Garner Credit: Jennifer Garner/Instagram

This is just Garner's latest act of kindness.

Last month, the 13 Going on 30 actress baked and delivered homemade cookies to the LAC+USC Medical Center, in support of the staff at the Department of Emergency Medicine — the clinical and academic department within the LAC+USC Medical Center and Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.

Garner documented the experience on Instagram, in a video set to the Bill Withers classic "Lovely Day."

"For a happy day — show your local 🌟 First Responders 🌟 some love," Garner wrote in the caption. "They are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out."

"Thank you, @countyem_la Doctors and Nurses!" she added. "Keep going! ♥️."

The star has also given back through her baby food brand Once Upon a Farm that launched its "A Million Meals" initiative with Save the Children, to help provide 1 million meals to kids in need by 2024.