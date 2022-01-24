Jennifer Garner Bakes Homemade Cookies for Los Angeles Doctors and Nurses: 'A Happy Day'

Jennifer Garner spread love and baked goods to show her support of the LAC+USC Medical Center's Department of Emergency Medicine

Jennifer Garner did some good deeds with baked goods!

On Sunday, the 13 Going on 30 actress baked and delivered homemade cookies to the LAC+USC Medical Center, sweetly demonstrating her support for the staff at the Department of Emergency Medicine (DEM) — the clinical and academic department within the LAC+USC Medical Center and Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.

Garner, 49, documented the experience on Instagram, in a video set to the Bill Withers classic "Lovely Day."

"For a happy day — show your local 🌟 First Responders 🌟 some love," Garner wrote in the caption. "They are still in the thick of it and miles past burn out."

"Thank you, @countyem_la Doctors and Nurses!" she added. "Keep going! ♥️."

In the video, Garner measures out ingredients, evenly scoops dough onto a pan and individually wraps each cookie while in her kitchen before putting them in a big wicker basket.

She then brings the basket of baked goods to the hospital, telling the physicians, "I'm so sorry to take you away" and "I appreciate you!" while fist-bumping and posing for pictures with them.

Fans praised Garner in the caption, including Barefoot Contessa star Ina Garten who commented, "You're beyond wonderful!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

Of course, Garner is known for showing off her kitchen skills on Instagram. She began her Pretend Cooking Show series in December 2017, and has since grown it into one of the Internet's most popular food series — racking up millions of views. The series, filmed by Garner's long-time personal assistant Maureen Grosser, often features guest stars (like Garten) joining in from their own kitchens or in-person appearances from Garner's mother.

Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

In other charitable news, Garner's baby food brand Once Upon a Farm launched their "A Million Meals" initiative with Save the Children, to help provide 1 million meals to kids in need by 2024.

"Once Upon a Farm is small, but we wanted to really show that we are serious about making this impact and A Million [Meals] is a daunting, audacious goal, but why not? So that's what we're going with," Garner told PEOPLE in September.