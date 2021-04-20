Jennifer Garner Shares Her 2-Ingredient Recipe for the 'Most Obvious Staple I'd Never Made'
Food Network star Ina Garten gave her stamp of approval on Jennifer Garner's maple butter.
Jennifer Garner just introduced us all to our new favorite condiment.
On Monday, the actress posted a fun video from her kitchen as part of her "Pretend Cooking Show" on Instagram that showed her throwing together "the most obvious staple I'd never made": maple butter.
Consisting of just a stick of butter and 1 cup of maple syrup, the easy recipe still hilariously trips up Garner, 49. "Oops, I did that backwards," she tells the camera while realizing she heated the ingredients in the wrong order.
But as it turns out, "You can do the butter first or you can heat the maple syrup first. Either way, you're gonna whisk 'em together. It doesn't matter!" the Yes Day star says.
At the end of the clip, Garner debates what to put her sweet new spread on, settling on a slice of bread — and it seems she made the right decision.
"Lord, yes," she says blissfully after taking a bite.
Several of Garner's fellow celebs gave her props in the comments, like Selma Blair, who said, "The best 🙌" and Katie Couric, who wrote, "Y U M."
The actress even earned praise from celebrity-chef friend Ina Garten, who joked in a comment, "Love a recipe with two ingredients, one of which is buddah!! ❤️❤️❤️ 🧈."
Garner is a longtime fan of Garten, 73, even having joined forces with the Barefoot Contessa star back in 2019 to cook a Thanksgiving meal for the Walmart Community Table initiative.
Separately, they've each been sharing recipes with their followers all throughout quarantine. Garten's dishes have included everything from practical meals using affordable pantry staples like beans, lentils and ramen noodles to a giant cosmopolitan cocktail (made with 2 cups of vodka!) that hilariously tapped into the nationwide mood.
Back in October, Garner celebrated the launch of Garten's Modern Comfort Food cookbook by "reading it like a novel," before demonstrating how to make the book's Crispy Chicken with Lemon Orzo.
The Love, Simon actress also showed off the other recipes she'd made from Garten's book so far: milk-chocolate Oreo ice cream and frozen palomas. "My freezer will never be without one again!" Garner joked of the tequila-based cocktail.