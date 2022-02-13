Jennifer Coolidge Wants to Launch an 'A— Candle' to Rival Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina Candle

"I want to be the first that comes up with it," Jennifer Coolidge tells PEOPLE, while promoting her new Super Bowl commercial with Uber Eats

Jennifer Coolidge Says She Wants to Launch an 'A— Candle' in Response to Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina Candle

Watch out, Gwyneth Paltrow — Jennifer Coolidge is coming for your bag!

The White Lotus star is appearing alongside Paltrow in Uber Eats new Super Bowl commercial, and tells PEOPLE she's interested in developing a candle of her own to rival Paltrow's infamous "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle.

"You know what I want to do? I want to have an ass candle," Coolidge says. "I want to be the first that comes up with it!"

Of course, if she does, Uber Eats will be just the place to sell it. The company delivers much more than just food, as both Coolidge and Paltrow learn the hard way in their Big Game spot, which finds the two of them — as well as Trevor Noah and Nicholas Braun — taking bites out of inedible objects like paper towel rolls, lipstick tubes, dish soap, and more.

In the clip, Paltrow even bites her Vagina candle. "This candle tastes funny," she says, while chewing. "Not bad, but funny."

Uber Eats Credit: courtesy uber eats

Uber Eats even partnered with Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop, delivering some of the mogul's favorite beauty and sexual wellness products on-demand to New York and Los Angeles residents, including that much buzzed-about candle.

The uniquely-scented and interestingly-named votive quickly went viral when it was released in January 2020. A collab between Goop and artisanal fragrance brand Heretic, the product — which retails for $75 — has a scent described to contain a "blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed."

According to the candle's online description, the item "started as a joke" between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were collaborating on a fragrance together. The two were testing scents when the Oscar winner, 49, blurted out, "Uhhh..this smells like a vagina."

While the two didn't end up bottling the "funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent" into a perfume, they did think it would be "perfect as a candle."

"It's not really supposed to smell like a vagina," Paltrow told Jimmy Kimmel in 2020. "I think a lot of women have grown up with a certain degree of shame or embarrassment around this part, so we are kind of like 'Yo!' "

Uber Eats Credit: courtesy uber eats

As for Coolidge, she didn't have any idea what her hypothetical candle would smell like, but did open up to PEOPLE about how excited she was to be a part of Uber Eats' spot.

"This is my first Super Bowl ad," Coolidge says, joking, "Who would have thought? When they told me they wanted to do this, I thought it was a crank phone call!"

"It's been so great working with Uber Eats because they've really made this into a great business. It's a concept I didn't know anything about before I signed up to do this commercial. I thought they just did food, but there are so many things you can have delivered with Uber Eats," she adds. "It's just so cool that you can just get on an app and get everything brought to your house!"

Since the pandemic, Coolidge has been using Uber Eats more and more.

"My life has sort of changed, with these Zooms and everything," she explains. "Once they show up to set these up, I can't leave my house. There's all this stuff that I always need, but you're in this stationary position where you have to host the people in your house so you can't leave. So we've been using it like a storm here!"