Jennifer Aniston Says Her Home Is the 'Clubhouse' for Her Friends: 'I Always Have Food'

Although Jennifer Aniston‘s character on Friends couldn’t cook to save her life, the actress admits she knows her way around the kitchen and loves to entertain.

In Elle‘s January cover story, Aniston opens up about her private life and how her home is always filled with friends and food.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aniston’s close pal and producing partner Kristin Hahn tells Elle that she is the “social glue” that holds their group together.

“When she’s not in town, we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves,” she says.

“They don’t know what to do,” Aniston confirms with a laugh. “They don’t know where to go. They don’t know how to eat. They don’t know how to socialize. My house was always like the clubhouse. I love entertaining. I always have food. I think I probably got that from my mom, who always had her girlfriends over. I picked it up from my childhood—just always hearing girls in the house and learning how to make a good cheese board.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Shares Her ‘Cleaner Margarita’ Method with ‘No Sugar, No Mixes’

Aniston revealed in 2016 that she also loves a pasta carbonara, which she used to make with her now ex-husband Justin Theroux.

“Pasta has taken over as my new favorite go-to-town food,” Aniston said at the time. “I’ve learned how to make it and it’s not that bad for you! It’s just an egg, parmesan cheese, and a little pasta water. And we substitute turkey bacon for real bacon.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston Feels ‘Fantastic’ Before 50th Birthday, Thanks to Boxing with Her ‘Gentle Giant’

She has skills in the cocktail department, too. In August, Aniston shared her super simple “cleaner” margarita recipe.

“It’s basically silver tequila with lime juice shaken and over rocks,” she said. “And some people like a little Cointreau, some don’t. It’s a cleaner margarita. No sugar, no mixes, no agave. I don’t like sweet drinks.”