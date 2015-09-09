Jennifer Aniston Steps Out for Casual Sushi Date with Girlfriends in Atlanta

The honeymoon may be over, but Jennifer Aniston is still finding cause for celebration.

On Tuesday night, Aniston stepped out for a casual sushi dinner with five girlfriends at Umi, a contemporary Japanese restaurant in Atlanta.

A source at the restaurant tells PEOPLE that Aniston, who wore her glasses on her head, “looked super casual and relaxed” and did not opt for any special treatment — she and her friends sat in the main dining area right near the bar.

“She was super cute and definitely enjoying herself and her meal,” the source said, noting that she sipped on a martini and ate her sushi with her hands (which many culinary experts believe is the proper way).

