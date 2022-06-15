The salad, which has gone viral on TikTok, contains an entire can of chickpeas

Jennifer Aniston Debunks TikTok Salad That Users Claim Is Her Favorite: 'That's Not the One'

Jennifer Aniston has some thoughts on the TikTok-trending salad with her name on it.

Over the past few months, a popular twist on a Cobb salad went viral on social media as users claimed it to be the one the star had for lunch on the set of Friends every day for 10 years. But, Aniston is here to debunk the salad myth.

In a June interview with ELLE, the Friends star finally set the record straight. "It looks like a delicious salad…but that's not the one I had on Friends," she told the outlet.

As made by several TikTok users, the salad's key ingredients include diced cucumber, quinoa, chopped pistachios, diced red onion, mint, parsley and crumbled feta. The final product is then dressed in olive oil and lemon juice and topped with a whole can of chickpeas.

That final ingredient is why Aniston claims it wasn't ever her go-to work lunch. She admitted she wouldn't mix that many chickpeas into her salad since it's "not good for the digestive tract," she said.

While she set out to "debunk" the salad rumor, she also acknowledged the viral trend's massive impact. "I feel terrible because it's literally taken off like crazy," she said.

But the rumored salad that has tallied millions of views on social media still holds a hint of mystery.

In December 2020, PEOPLE shared what Aniston eats in a day, according to her Instagram takeover via her beauty company Living Proof — and she posted a similar salad.

"My perfect salad," she wrote of the easy lunch. "Bulgar, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese, & pistachios."

Social media users have also seemed to get recipe inspiration from a 2010 Los Angeles Times interview in which Courteney Cox described the "doctored up" Cobb salad, saying that Aniston added turkey bacon and garbanzo beans to the dish.

Based on the pieces of information dotting the internet, TikTokers have crafted their own variations based heavily on the chickpea, mint and parsley ingredients. TikTok user @themodernnonna helped popularize the trend with a January video of her own recipe that she adapted. The video garnered over 105,000 likes on the platform.

"Did you know that Jennifer Aniston ate the same salad for 10 years on the set of Friends?" she said in the video. "This is what she calls the perfect salad."