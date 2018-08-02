Jennifer Aniston Shares Her 'Cleaner Margarita' Method with 'No Sugar, No Mixes'

Jennifer Aniston is the cocktail connoisseur of her friend group.

In the wide-ranging interview that Aniston participated in for InStyle‘s September issue with pal Molly McNearney (Jimmy Kimmel‘s wife), the pair discuss her upcoming movie Dumplin’, in which the actress plays an ex-pageant queen. When McNearney asks Aniston what her talent might be if she were to participate in a beauty contest in real life, she claims she has “no talent”—but McNearney has another idea.

“How about you get up on stage and make a margarita?” says the co-head writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, who met Aniston while she was dating McNearney and Kimmel’s close friend Justin Theroux. “You’re really good at that. Tell us how.”

Aniston is a bit bashful that this skill has now been revealed, saying “it’s barely a recipe”, but proceeds to share her knowledge with the world nonetheless.

“It’s basically silver tequila with lime juice shaken and over rocks,” says the former Friends star. “And some people like a little Cointreau, some don’t. It’s a cleaner margarita. No sugar, no mixes, no agave. I don’t like sweet drinks.”

This is not the first time Aniston has shared a lightened-up version of a popular dish. When she was named PEOPLE’s 2016 World’s Most Beautiful Woman, the star mentioned she makes a “not that bad for you” pasta carbonara “every couple of weeks.”

Her take on the Italian meal consists of one egg, a little cheese, turkey bacon and some pasta water. She also mentioned that she uses gluten-free pasta and adds red onion, garlic and some low-fat milk—but absolutely no cream, butter or oil.

When our testers attempted to replicate the carbonara, the verdict was “SO MUCH YES.” With so few—yet quality—ingredients in her margarita, we’re inclined to say the drink would result in the same.