91,000 Lbs. of Turkey Recalled Amid Widespread Salmonella Outbreak Ahead of Thanksgiving

The first food product possibly associated with the widespread salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey has been identified.

Jennie-O Turkey is recalling 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Thursday. Before then, no specific brand of turkey was linked to the outbreak, which has left one person dead and 164 others sick in 35 different states.

The four affected Jennie-O products were produced on Sept. 11 and have “use by” dates of Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. See the full list of recalled items here.

The FSIS and Center for Disease Control are currently investigating the salmonella outbreak and warn customers that more products from different companies may still be affected. According to the CDC, a number of patients have admitted to eating a variety of types and brands of turkey products from different locations.

Those with salmonella typically report symptoms including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Though most people recover without treatment, young children and older adults are at a great risk.

The agencies are concerned affected meats may still be stored in customers’ freezers. They are especially urging caution as people across the country get ready to handle raw turkey for their Thanksgiving dinners.

In order to avoid contracting a salmonella infection, the CDC has advised that people “cook raw turkey thoroughly to kill harmful germs.”

“Turkey breasts, whole turkeys, and ground poultry, including turkey burgers, casseroles and sausage should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F to kill harmful germs. Leftovers should be reheated to 165°F.”

You should also keep raw turkey away from other foods while cooking. After a turkey is handled, the CDC says to wash hands, counters and utensils with warm, soapy water.

Turkey should be defrosted in a refrigerator rather than on a counter or in a sink.

The CDC also warns against feeding raw food to pets. In addition, the handling of raw pet food can make not only pets sick but their owners.