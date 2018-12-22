Jennie-O Recalls Over 164,000 Lbs. of Raw Ground Turkey Due to Salmonella Scare

Approximately 164,210 pounds of raw ground turkey products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Jennie-O Turkey items, that were produced on Oct. 22-23 with freeze-by dates as late as Nov. 13, are subject to recall.

The recalled turkey was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Currently, the FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state public health and agriculture partners are working together on an illness cluster involving 216 people in 38 states and the District of Columbia.

Patients have reported eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different stores, handling raw turkey pet food and/or raw turkey, or working with live turkeys or living with someone who handled live turkeys.

The latest announcement from the FSIS comes a little over a month since Jennie-O Turkey was forced to recall 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey in November.

Before the recall in the fall, no specific brand of turkey was linked to the outbreak, which left one person dead and 164 others sick in 35 different states.

In order to avoid contracting a salmonella infection, the CDC has advised that people “cook raw turkey thoroughly to kill harmful germs.”

“Turkey breasts, whole turkeys, and ground poultry, including turkey burgers, casseroles and sausage should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F to kill harmful germs. Leftovers should be reheated to 165°F.”

Based on the continuing investigation, additional product from other companies may also be recalled.