Image zoom Jennifer Causey

The designer shares a festive dessert from her entertaining book Pacific Natural.

Jenni Kayne’s Strawberry & Blueberry Crumble

2 cups fresh blueberries, divided

¾ cup, plus 6 Tbsp. granulated sugar, divided

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

2 cups chopped fresh strawberries

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

3 Tbsp. softened unsalted butter, plus ½ cup melted unsalted butter, divided

2 tsp. lemon zest, plus 1 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lemon), divided

11/3 cups all-purpose or gluten-free flour

1 tsp. baking powder

Pinch of kosher salt

Cooking spray

1. Preheat oven to 325°. Cook 1 cup blueberries and ¾ cup sugar in a saucepan over low, stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Stir cornstarch and 3 tablespoons water in a small bowl until cornstarch is dissolved; stir into blueberry mixture in saucepan. Cook over medium high, stirring constantly, until mixture comes to a full boil and liquid is clear and thick, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

2. Pour blueberry mixture into a large heatproof bowl. Let cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Fold in strawberries, cinnamon, nutmeg, 3 tablespoons softened butter, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon lemon zest and 1 cup blueberries.

3. Stir flour, baking powder, salt, ½ cup melted butter, 6 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon zest in a separate bowl with a fork until crumbs form.

4. Coat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with cooking spray. Pour berry mixture into skillet. Sprinkle flour mixture evenly over top. Bake until topping is golden brown and filling bubbles, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes.

Serves: 8

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour