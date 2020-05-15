This helpful hack may be easy once you get the hang of it, but mastering all of the steps can be tricky

Jenna Bush Hager Tries the Viral Hack for Keeping Cereal Boxes Closed: ‘Harder than It Looks’

Practice makes perfect!

Jenna Bush Hager is just one of millions of people who have been impressed by a viral video showcasing a novel way to keep cereal boxes tightly closed.

Originally posted on Facebook by U.K. mother of two Becky McGhee, the helpful hack has been viewed almost 4 million times.

“Had to share this!!! It's only taken me 40 years, but I now know the correct way to close a cereal box,” she wrote alongside an instructional video, as well as several photographs of her folded-down boxes. "It takes seconds, no more dried up cereal and ugly torn boxes to greet me every morning.”

In the video, she explains that in order to nail the technique, you start by folding the two smaller flaps of your cereal box all the way down so they're flat against the inside of the box, and then do the same with one of the longer flaps.

Next, pinch the smaller sides together, forming a "V" shape, and fold them inwards — and then push them shut. Lastly, just tuck in the remaining flap and you should be left with a perfectly sealed box.

Although the hack may be easy once you get the hang of it, it can definitely take a few tries to properly master the last few folds.

Giving it a try herself this week, the Today co-anchor ran into a little trouble getting the perfect seal, and noted that the hack was “harder than it looks.”

After giving it her best shot, Bush Hager was ready to face the music. “This is what mine looked like,” she told Hoda Kotb, before showing off her not-so-tightly-sealed box of cereal.

“That’s not terrible,” Kotb said as she laughed at her pal’s handiwork. “But it’s not perfect.”