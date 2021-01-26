The new pint is part of Jeni's new Ice Cream for Breakfast collection.

Jeni's Debuts Everything Bagel-Flavored Ice Cream — and Yes, it Contains Onions and Garlic

The savory flavors of an everything bagel have been turned into seasoning blends and potato chips (among other things) with great success, but do they really belong in ice cream? Jeni's sure thinks so.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams unveiled its surprising new Everything Bagel flavor on Instagram on Monday and, according to the company, it's "the flavor you never knew you wanted."

The frozen pint features "buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds—and yes, onions and garlic—woven throughout subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream. Acceptable to enjoy at any time of day," the company explained in the announcement.

The flavor is part of the limited edition "Ice Cream for Breakfast Collection," which includes five pints inspired by morning-meal favorites. In addition to Everything Bagel, other flavors in the collection include Coffee with Cream & Sugar, Honey Vanilla Bean, Skillet Cinnamon Roll, and Wildberry Lavender.

Unsurprisingly, fans have had mixed reactions to the announcement. Some people expressed their excitement in the comments saying, "Where can I find this nowwww?!" While others were a little more skeptical of the breakfast-meets-dessert combination: "I'm calling the police," one commenter joked.

The pints are currently available for $12 at Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream shops and on their website for a limited time.

Jeni's also recently released a flavor to celebrate President Joe Biden's inauguration. The company's founder Jeni Britton Bauer reinvented Biden's go-to flavor to create White House Chocolate Chip, a vanilla ice cream with bits of chocolate and waffle cone pieces. President Biden recently confirmed that chocolate chip is his favorite flavor.

Image zoom Credit: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams