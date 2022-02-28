"I'm calling the police," one critic online first tweeted when Jeni's Everything Bagel ice cream was first introduced last January

Jeni's Controversial Everything Bagel Ice Cream Is Back — Onions and Garlic and All

The popular artisan ice cream company announced on Monday the return of its Everything Bagel flavor — which takes subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream and weaves in chunks of the brand's original everything bagel "gravel" (buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds, and yes, onions and garlic).

Originally launched in January 2021, the flavor "was met with varying reviews of both overwhelming adoration and vehement opposition, making headline news and causing a stir on social media," the brand said in a release.

"Reactions ranged from 'pretty damn good' to 'not at all gross,' " they explained, nothing that "the one thing everyone agreed on was that it tasted exactly like an everything bagel."

Everything Bagel will relaunch on March 21 in Jeni's 60 scoop shops and on its website, Jenis.com. The brand also distributes its pints in major grocery stories across the country.

The flavor was introduced as part of Jeni's "Ice Cream for Breakfast Collection," which included five pints inspired by morning-meal favorites including Coffee with Cream & Sugar, Honey Vanilla Bean, Skillet Cinnamon Roll, and Wildberry Lavender.

This year the brand also introduced Maple Soaked Pancakes, and launched a huge campaign on Feb. 5 to set a new world record for the most people eating ice cream for breakfast on National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day.

Everything Bagel isn't the only flavor back from the Jeni's vault.

The company recently brought back Buttercream Birthday Cake. They also revealed that Strawberry Pretzel Pie — their flavor made as an ode to Dolly Parton — would return for another limited edition run.

Like Everything Bagel, each pint of Strawberry Pretzel Pie starts with cream cheese ice cream, but this one is layered with salty pretzel bits and red strawberry sauce.

As before, sales from the flavor will benefit Parton's Imagination Library — the nonprofit she founded in 1995 that gifts free books to children from birth until they reach five years of age to encourage early reading. To date, the organization has gifted more than 173 million books.

But this time, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is making the offer twice as sweet. They're also letting fans pre-order an exclusive digital version of Parton's upcoming 12-song album Run, Rose, Run that comes with a bonus 13th track, "Rose of My Heart."

The album, officially out March 4, is a companion piece to the book by the same name that Parton penned with bestselling author James Patterson. That novel, Parton's first, drops March 7.

Fans can pre-order Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints for $12 and the exclusive Run, Rose, Run digital album for $8 on Jeni's website now, though customers are limited to only 2 pints per order.